Gianluigi Buffon Arrives for Juventus Medical Ahead of Impending Return to the Old Lady

Gianluigi Buffon is edging closer to a sensational return to Juventus after arriving at the club to undergo his medical.

Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer following the expiration of his contract with the Bianconeri after 17 trophy-laden years with the Turin side.

The Italian has won everything to win in the game, except the Champions League, something he had hoped to secure at PSG, but ultimately failed to do so. However, at 41-years-old it appears the goalkeeper may get one more crack at the whip, as he nears a dramatic return to the club.

He was featured on Juventus' Twitter page taking a selfie among supporters ahead of his medical, with a sea of adoring fans awaiting his arrival. It is expected that Buffon will earn a salary of €1.5m, alongside additional bonuses.

In what is thought to be his final season ahead of retirement, his last campaign saw him make 25 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, picking up nine clean sheets as the club won the league title.

One of the most decorated players in the game, Buffon also used to captain the Italian national team, earning 176 caps. He could break a Serie A record next season, needing just eight more league appearances to surpass the 647 currently held by AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Buffon's imminent move will become the Old Lady's third this summer, after the arrivals of both Adrien Rabiot from PSG and Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on free transfers after their respective contracts ran out.