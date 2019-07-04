Gianluigi Buffon Arrives for Juventus Medical Ahead of Impending Return to the Old Lady

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Gianluigi Buffon is edging closer to a sensational return to Juventus after arriving at the club to undergo his medical.

Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer following the expiration of his contract with the Bianconeri after 17 trophy-laden years with the Turin side.

The Italian has won everything to win in the game, except the Champions League, something he had hoped to secure at PSG, but ultimately failed to do so. However, at 41-years-old it appears the goalkeeper may get one more crack at the whip, as he nears a dramatic return to the club.

He was featured on Juventus' Twitter page taking a selfie among supporters ahead of his medical, with a sea of adoring fans awaiting his arrival. It is expected that Buffon will earn a salary of €1.5m, alongside additional bonuses.

In what is thought to be his final season ahead of retirement, his last campaign saw him make 25 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, picking up nine clean sheets as the club won the league title.

One of the most decorated players in the game, Buffon also used to captain the Italian national team, earning 176 caps. He could break a Serie A record next season, needing just eight more league appearances to surpass the 647 currently held by AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Buffon's imminent move will become the Old Lady's third this summer, after the arrivals of both Adrien Rabiot from PSG and Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on free transfers after their respective contracts ran out.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message