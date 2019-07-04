Gianluigi Buffon's Agent Reveals Legendary Goalkeeper Had 'Many Offers' From Premier League Clubs

Gianluigi Buffon's agent has claimed that the Italian shot-stopper had multiple offers from Premier League clubs on the table before he decided upon a return to Juventus.

Buffon recently returned to his beloved Turin after just one season away and although the legendary goalkeeper now stands at a very healthy 41 years of age, he reportedly had numerous clubs fighting for his signature, including many eager to bring him to England's top flight.

Despite making over 800 combined appearances at both domestic and international level, the World Cup winner has only ever spent one season away from his native Italy, spending the last year at French giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

That year away from his homeland could well have doubled had Buffon accepted one of the many offers that was presented to him, according to agent Silvano Martina.

🇮🇹 Torno perché l’invito di una Signora non si può rifiutare.

Torno perché questa è casa mia!🇬🇧 I come back because you can't turn down an invitation from a Lady.

I come back because this is my home!#finoallafine@juventusfc pic.twitter.com/uDzH6oMxMx — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) July 4, 2019

Martina said (as quoted by Daily Mail): "He had many offers, especially from the Premier League and from other large teams.





"I don't name names, it's not in my style but I think you won't have problems understanding. Buffon has always made choices with his heart and never for his wallet.

"You can compare his return home to that of a husband who after an escapade can't wait to hug his wife again."

Although the likelihood of the shot-stopper ever gracing England's top flight now looks extremely slim, he will at least have a former Premier League star in Aaron Ramsey lining up with him in the coming season, and Buffon is apparently a big admirer of the Welshman.

Commenting on the former Arsenal man, Martina said "Ramsey is a great player, I can tell you he is happy, playing the best job in the world with the champions. The Welsh can only be filled with pride. Gigi loves technical players like Aaron."

Gianluigi Buffon returns to Juventus. In 2019-20 he could:



🔥 Win his 9th league title in a row - last failed to win the league in 2011

🔥 Win his 10th Serie A title overall

🔥 Break Paolo Maldini's all-time record of Serie A appearances - needs 8 more pic.twitter.com/KKnMNC5WhH — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 4, 2019

The Italian's choice to return to his beloved Juventus was made easier by the fact he was promised a minimum of eight appearances in his contract with the Old Lady. These appearances will ensure that the former Italy international overtakes AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini as Serie A's all time leading appearance maker.