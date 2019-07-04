Giovani Lo Celso's Mega Money Move to Tottenham Hotspur '80% Done'

Giovani Lo Celso's proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur is '80% done', according to the latest reports coming out of Spain.

The Real Betis midfielder has been linked with a switch to north London since before the end of the 2019/20 campaign, with Spurs allegedly viewing the Argentine as an apt replacement for Christian Eriksen, should the latter depart this summer.

Estadio Deportivo write that sources close to Betis believe a deal is nearing completion, though the Spanish outlet may be getting a little ahead of themselves.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Tottenham announced the capture of Lyon destroyer Tanguy Ndombele on Wednesday, with the French powerhouse arriving for a club-record £55m. Additionally, the club purchased Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke for approximately £11m in June.

The Lilywhites are hardly known for ludicrous summer spending sprees, though they have occasionally been lavish with their money when an expensive sale has brought in extra funding. But, even then their expenditure is rarely too far away from their transfer earnings.

With Betis reportedly holding out for €75m, a move for Lo Celso would likely take Spurs' total outlay north of £110m. Eriksen's departure would bring in just over half of that, while Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to want any other first-team regulars leaving.

All of that makes it seem doubtful that Tottenham would fork out the requisite fee for Lo Celso in any circumstances, let alone when they have enormous debts incurred by the construction of their stunning new home ground.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The more believable scenario is that Spurs make an approach for Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid, who would be available for a significantly lower sum than his counterpart - music to Daniel Levy's ears.

Speculation that the club have switched their attention to the Los Blancos midfielder is not without merit, then. In fact, Ceballos linking up with the Lilywhites is well within the realms of possibility, whilst a move for Lo Celso seems improbable this off-season.