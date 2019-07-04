Liverpool's Stance on Dejan Lovren Transfer Revealed Amid Interest From AC Milan

July 04, 2019

Liverpool are not looking to sell defender Dejan Lovren this window, despite reported interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Croatian became something of a peripheral figure last season as injury problems saw Joe Gomez and later Joel Matip overtake him in the pecking order to form formidable partnerships with Virgil van Dijk on the way to a second-place finish in the Premier League and a Champions League trophy success.

Though not an immediate threat to Lovren's position, the signing back Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle suggests that Liverpool are looking to a future that may not include the 29-year-old for much longer.

However, according to Sky Sports that isn't the case as the Reds have not put a price tag on the former Southampton player's head, while Milan are yet to make a formal approach.

Largely resigned to a role on the bench last term, Lovren only made 11 Premier League starts with a further four in cup competitions, as Jurgen Klopp's side finished one point adrift of champions Manchester City in the league.

The central defender joined the club in 2014 on an initial four-year-deal worth in the region of £20m and has since gone on to make 170 appearances for the club, netting seven goals in the process. Currently under contract until the summer of 2021, it appears as though Klopp is keen to keep of the defender as a valuable squad player for the coming season.

Last season's Champions League success was Lovren's first trophy with the club, having finished as the competition's runners-up the season before and doing likewise in the Europa League in 2016. 

