Manchester City 2019/20 Third Kit: Leaked Images of Atrocious Pink & Yellow Strip Appear Online

Images have surfaced online of the rumoured new Manchester City third kit, and it's safe to say fans of the club will be crossing their fingers and hoping that club won't actually confirm that this is in fact the new third kit.

Fresh off the back of their fairly bizarre and opinion splitting home kit reveal, it appears their latest kit will be categorically panned by fans.

⚠ Horrendous? Full Look - Puma Manchester City 19-20 Third Kit Leaked: https://t.co/tzxJ6REnXi — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) July 4, 2019

The leak comes from the ever-reliable Footy Headlines, meaning City fans may well be faced with the prospect of seeing star players Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling don the garish yellow and pink gradient design.

Looking like a poorly made tequila sunrise cocktail, the jersey is the first group made by the club's new producer Puma, after their deal with Nike ended this summer.

A predominantly yellow top fades towards the peach-tinted shade at the bottom with the glorious addition of peach accents. Meanwhile, the logos and the simple collar design of the Premier League champions third shirt are black.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Moving down, the shorts continue the wonderful trend of being peach, while the socks come in a combination of yellow and black.

It's, well, certainly different. You have to give Puma that. However, Twitter didn't respond in quite the same way - focusing more on the fact it's actually rather horrendous.