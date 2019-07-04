Ranking the Average Prices of Premier League Club's Season Tickets Ahead of 2019/20 Season

It might cost an arm and a leg to go and watch the football these days, but fans across the country are still putting their colours on and going to games in record numbers.

Sitting behind only Germany's Bundesliga in an EPFL report on fan attendances in Europe, clubs in the Premier League are now doing their best to give something back by at least freezing prices for fans attending games.

Ahead of the new 2019/20 season, 90min has taken a look at what type of season tickets are on offer for match-going adults from each top-flight club and just how much it could cost to support your team next season.

20. Sheffield United - £458

Promoted Sheffield United are leading the way in making their season tickets as affordable as possible for fans at Bramall Lane.

While data over their season ticket prices isn't freely available online, the club have told 90min that their Early Bird offer sees season tickets start from just a shade over £400.

Their dearest at £513.50 is still cheaper than budget season tickets which are on offer at nine clubs in the Premier League.

Cheapest Season Ticket: £402.50

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £513.50

19. Burnley - £485

It's quick to notice a clear north-south divide over the pricing from clubs in the Premier League, but Sean Dyche's Burnley are among just three teams to offer an average season ticket for under £500 - or less than £26 per home match.

Cheapest Season Ticket: £580

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £390

18. Everton - £492.50

On the cusp of bringing European football back to Goodison Park last season, the season tickets on offer at Everton give supporters fantastic bang for their buck.

Considering the club have splashed out £333m plus change on new signings since the start of 2017 alone, the Toffees have one of the best deals on offer in the Premier League.

Cheapest Season Ticket: £420

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £565

17. Leicester City - £512.50

At more than half the average price of other Premier League champions, Leicester City fans are treated to one of the best deals on offer at the King Power Stadium.

And with Brendan Rodgers set to enter his first full season in charge after taking over in the East Midlands from Claude Puel, supporters might just be about to get even more value for money this year with a push for European football.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £365

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £660

16. Aston Villa - £517

They might have only just returned to the Premier League, but Aston Villa are comfortably among the biggest sides in the top flight's 27-year history.

They, along with the four previous teams, make up the top 25% for the cheapest average season tickets in the Premier League.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £350

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £684

15. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £560.50

There's a lot to look forward to for Wolves - otherwise known as the Portugal national team - at Molineux next season after securing a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, securing European football for the new campaign.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side will face either Crusaders (Northern Ireland) or B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) in the second round of qualifying later this month ahead of the Europa League group stage draw.

Cheapest Season Ticket: £493

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £628

14. Norwich City - £600

The last of the three teams promoted up from the Championship are Norwich City, who also break the £600 barrier for average season ticket prices in the Premier League.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £569.50

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £630.50

13. Watford - £609

Fans in WD18 are used to paying London prices, and despite technically being outside of the capital, Watford's Vicarage Road offers the cheapest season tickets of all the Premier League grounds inside the M25 motorway.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £496

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £722

12. Newcastle United - £614

Newcastle United fans have access to a fantastic deal if they end up with season tickets at the lower end of their scale at just over £400.

But with some on offer almost exclusively at the price of clubs fighting for Champions League football, supporters will understandably be demanding more both on and off the pitch following Rafa Benitez's departure this summer.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £417

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £811

11. Southampton - £627

Almost slap bang in the middle of this list, Southampton also offer a premium season ticket price which is very expensive given their finish just five points above the relegation zone last season.

But for season tickets at St. Mary's Stadium, they're also among just six Premier League teams who offer their cheapest option at less than £400.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £399

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £855

10. Manchester City - £637.50

Yes, you've read that correctly. Premier League champions Manchester City have only the 10th most expensive average season tickets in the top flight.

They've matched their city rivals at the top end of their season ticket scale, but fans can also secure a seat at Etihad Stadium for just £325 - the second-lowest price in the Premier League.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £325

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £950

9. West Ham United - £647.50

City's place on this list will likely come as a surprise for most fans, but another impressive stat is that West Ham's London Stadium actually has the cheapest season tickets on offer in the whole Premier League.

But the club also goes from one extreme to another, offering their better season tickets for over £50 per league match.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £320

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £975

8. AFC Bournemouth - £655

There isn't a wide range of options for fans in Dorset, but Bournemouth boast an average season ticket price which at least matches their closest rivals in the Premier League.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £550

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £760

7. Brighton & Hove Albion - £690

Just shy of breaking the £700 mark on average season ticket prices in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion's range of premium and budget offers are actually very well priced given the ever-growing popularity of the area.





But as they're placing on this list's Europa League final qualification spot, fans will be demanding a big improvement on their 17th place finish last season - just two points ahead of relegated Cardiff City.

Cheapest Season Ticket: £535

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £845

6. Crystal Palace - £705

Getting dangerously close to talking about silly money for the averages, Crystal Palace do still offer fans the chance to pick up a season ticket for as little as £31.58 per match in the Premier League.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £600

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £810

5. Manchester United - £741

Just like their local rivals, Manchester United do have to be commended for refusing to set their highest season ticket prices over £1,000 (some clubs haven't) but with their cheapest option to sit in the gods is still more expensive than Sheffield United's most expensive.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £532

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £950

4. Liverpool - £755

The European champions might place very high on this list, but at £755 an average season ticket at Liverpool - one of the most followed clubs on the planet - is far from extortionate, especially considering the pricing elsewhere in the Premier League.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £685

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £865

3. Chelsea - £922.50

It won't come as much of a surprise to see Chelsea at the top end of this list, with their most expensive season tickets costing fans over £65 per match in the Premier League, but the Blues do still offer their cheapest option at a better price than Liverpool and even Crystal Palace.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £595

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £1,250

2. - Arsenal - £1,329.50

Contrary to popular belief, Arsenal actually sit second as the Premier League's most expensive team to support.

It might be cheaper to get the most premium season ticket at Anfield, but the Gunners still have an outrageously long waiting list to even be considered for a permanent seat at Emirates Stadium.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £891

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £1768

1. Tottenham Hotspur - £1,395

It's not Arsenal, but in fact, north London rivals Tottenham who have the most expensive average season ticket prices in the Premier League.

At almost £2,000, fans could actually get season tickets at West Ham, Aston Villa, Burnley, Southampton and Manchester City for cheaper that Tottenham's most expensive available option at their new stadium.





Cheapest Season Ticket: £795

Most Expensive Season Ticket: £1995

Data collected for match-going adults does not include discounts (family pricing, direct debit, Early Bird) on offer, excluding Sheffield United.





Executive boxes or hospitality packages also haven't been included in a club's most expensive season ticket price.