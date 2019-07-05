Axel Tuanzebe Signs New Three-Year Deal at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the club until 2022, with United retaining an option to extend for a further year.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa - proving crucial to their promotion back to the Premier League - and has returned to United for pre-season training. Tuanzebe is highly rated at Old Trafford and won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in 2015, as well as the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year two seasons later.

United's plans for Tuanzebe remain unclear for the forthcoming season - he has been linked with another loan move away from Old Trafford - but fans are hopeful he will be handed a chance to impress in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this year.

Solskjaer said on the news: “Axel is a great example of the type of player that has come through the Manchester United system. He is humble, hard-working, talented and a team player.“He had a successful time on loan with Aston Villa and has gained a lot of experience from that spell, which ended in promotion to the Premier League. He will come on the pre-season tour with us which will help his development further.”

Tuanzebe said: “I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family’s life. I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch.

“I know I have a lot of hard work and learning ahead of me but the experience I gained throughout last season puts me in good stead for the future ahead. I am determined to give everything and show everyone the player that I can be. I can’t wait for the tour to get started and to see what the upcoming season brings.”

Tuanzebe is the second contract renewal of the day at Old Trafford, following news of Andreas Pereira's extension.