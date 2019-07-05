Ilkay Gundogan Eager to Stay at Manchester City With Contract Extension Talks Set to Resume

July 05, 2019

Contract talks between Ilkay Gundogan and Manchester City are expected to resume soon after the two parties decided to leave discussions until the end of the 2018/19 season. 

        

Speculation surrounding the Germany international's future was rife last season as the 28-year-old entered the final 12 months of his four-year contract at the Etihad. 

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Inter at the tail end of the 2018/19 campaign, but ESPN are now reporting that Gundogan wants to stay with the Premier League champions.  

The former Borussia Dortmund star bounced back from an injury-riddled first campaign for City, in which he was restricted to just 16 appearances during the 2016/17 season, to play a vital part in back-to-back domestic title wins. 


Gundogan has notched up just shy of 100 appearances across the last two years, but speculation over his long term future has remained rife. 

Gundogan reportedly had caused strain in his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola in April after claiming City 'lacked bravery' in their first leg Champions League quarter final defeat to Tottenham

The central midfielder's apparent reluctance to sign a new contract was another potential source of this discord, with Guardiola keen to prevent his players running into the final year of their deals.

The Gundogan news comes shortly after the announcement of Rodri's record £62.6m arrival from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, and the pair can expect to play alongside each other regularly with City's star midfielder Fernandinho recently celebrating his 34th birthday.

