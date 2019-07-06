Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready to Sign New Chelsea Contract After Talks With Frank Lampard

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is edging closer to signing a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge after holding talks with the club's new manager, Frank Lampard.

The 18-year-old had looked set to end his lengthy spell in west London as he gets ready to enter the final year of his deal next season, most notably attracting interest and offers from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have retained their interest in Hudson-Odoi, who during the January window even handed in a transfer request, but Goal now claims that Chelsea's managerial change has made the England international make a U-turn over his future.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Although Hudson-Odoi is still out of Chelsea's immediate plans due to his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury he picked up in April, it's claimed that the teenager has been given assurances over his game time next season by new manager Lampard.

The former Derby County boss worked heavily with youth players - including Chelsea loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori - whilst at Pride Park, something which has been a key factor in his return to west London.

The club will undergo a two-window transfer ban which restricts them from registering new players, so Chelsea will have little choice but to offer first-team chances to their army of returning loan players next season.

And although Hudson-Odoi could be unavailable for Lampard at the start of the season, their recent talks over his first-team chances next campaign has left the teenager 'close' to signing a new contract with the club.

With Pulisic on board and Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, R. James & Mount all getting closer to new deals, not only are Chelsea building a young core of talented players, but it’s also a core of players who Chelsea should be proud to have represent them. Top mentalities & attitudes. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) July 3, 2019

While Hudson-Odoi has bounced back from his lack of opportunities, talented youth team goalkeeper Marcin Bulka is set to be unveiled at Paris Saint-Germain after running his contract down at Chelsea.

The 19-year-old also broke through during last year's pre-season matches, but has had an agreement with Les Parisiens in place since May.