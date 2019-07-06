Frenkie de Jong Presentation: What He Said About De Ligt, Barcelona's Dutch Legends & Magic Juggling

Frenkie de Jong was presented as a Barcelona player on Friday, and it's fair to say the football world can't wait to see him in action at Camp Nou.

Barça's midfield will be the stuff of legend next season, with Sergio Busquets holding alongside De Jong and other ballers like Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves here. De Jong was presented to plenty of fans on Friday and they all looked pretty excited to see him.

And he's got a killer smile. Seriously, the lad's got a real beamer on him.

Anyway, here are the best bits from the Netherlands international's induction to life in Catalonia...

Admits He Wants Former Ajax Teammate Matthijs de Ligt to Join Him

You ever heard of Matthijs de Ligt? Apparently he plays for Ajax and is really good at football?

Regardless, the teenager is a wanted man and his future club is yet to be determined, with Barcelona among the teams interested.

De Jong was unsurprisingly ready for the inevitable question, saying as quoted by Sport: "I was expecting this question. Of course I would be happy to see [De Ligt] but it's not up to me, he has to make the decision with his family and his agent. We will see where he goes.”





We'll see what happens with that one, then.

His Juggling Shows He Indeed Knows What He Is Doing

😍 We can get used to this

⚽️ @DeJongFrenkie21

🔵🔴

Who doesn't love the ball juggling at Real Madrid and Barça? It's a needless tradition but it can be great fun, especially when someone like Gareth Bale or Ousmane Dembele fluffs their lines due to nerves.

But De Jong showed no sign of nerves. He kept the ball on a string, banged it on his knee and kept it up with the side of his foot like a circus profressional.

The Barcelona Kit Fits Him Like a Glove

Barcelona fans weren't universally blown away by the home kit for the 2019/20 season, but seeing De Jong slip into it on Friday may have changed a few minds. He was born to wear that kit.

He Wants to Smash Real Madrid

"I hope so but I'm not going to say we're going to win at the Bernabeu 5-0, but I think Barça are doing great in Clasicos the last year so I hope we will continue that."

Just FYI, Frenkie didn't come out swinging in the presser and randomly claim he wants to smash Real 5-0 at the Bernabeu. He was told the legendary Johan Cruyff had done it before and said he also hoped to win in Madrid.

Leading a Few Kids Around on a Wild Goose Chase

Try taking the ball off of him 😏

Ok, Frenkie's playing against a few kids here, but it's also a very real representation of what he'll be doing in most La Liga games next season: towering over opposition midfielders, jinking and jiving and drifting past all those who dare get in his way.

Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos are already having nightmares about next season's Clasicos.

On Barcelona's Dutch Legends

De Jong follows in the footsteps of Cruyff, Ronald Koeman, Marc Overmars and countless other Dutch players in signing for Barca, and the connection between Ajax and his current club is evidently not lost on him.

He said, as quoted by Goal: "We have always had a great connection due to Cruyff's philosophy, Ajax and Barcelona want to play in a similar way and this is fantastic.

"This has always been a dream for me since I was small and when I saw it was happening for real it was an easy decision for me."