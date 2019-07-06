Pre-Season 2019: The Best Pics and Videos as Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea & More Return to Training

Will Liverpool finally win their first Premier League title? Can Newcastle United live without Rafa Benitez? Will we see a Manchester United resurgence?

The start of the 2019/20 season may still be over a month away, but clubs from across Europe have already got their preparations underway. Many of the players who aren't on international duty have returned to the training ground to begin laying the foundations for another year of all-action football, with a number of storylines set to dominate the upcoming campaign.

Not every team is back at base, though many of the continent's most celebrated sides have got the ball rolling, including fierce foes United and Liverpool. So too have Borussia Dortmund, one of a number of clubs eager to make amends for an underwhelming finish to last term.

Here are some of the best pictures and videos to emerge from the first week of pre-season prep.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has focused his summer recruitment on youth, and it looks like the Norwegian is keen to give the younger faces a go as they train alongside first-team regulars.

Axel Tuanzebe: "I am determined to give everything and show everyone the player I can be.



"I can’t wait for the tour to get started and to see what the upcoming season brings." 💪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1Y0GSCD1PI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 6, 2019

Ex-Swansea City starlet Daniel James may be leading the Red Devils into a new era, but it's the old guard keeping things ticking over on Merseyside...

Yes, no matter how old he gets, the evergreen James Milner always gives his all in training, even when he has to do cardio! With such superb role models in his squad, it's no wonder Jurgen Klopp is grinning...

The German's old side Dortmund are also back out on the field, with the Yellow and Blacks looking to go one better than 2019 and lift the Bundesliga trophy that slipped through their fingers last year.

They know the size of the task ahead as they aim to dethrone the mighty Bayern Munich...

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step 🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/p5lbuIJPqv — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 4, 2019

Of course, Lucien Favre's men are fearless and do everything with a smile on their face!

Piszcu, I choose you 👟⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VCF20Bq9UM — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 5, 2019

Please do not disturb 📵 pic.twitter.com/jCvVpMHZW0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 4, 2019

Who said training isn’t fun 😄 pic.twitter.com/bkmy3h8XWA — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 4, 2019

Things are a bit less rosy up in Newcastle following the departure of the beloved Rafa Benitez, although Jacob Murphy is evidently confident they can survive...

💪🏽 Today will see the players undergoing testing with the club's medical team before fitness work commences out on the training pitches over the next few days.



Read more: https://t.co/7nHxsCdkw2 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/NcaX26k2HB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 4, 2019

The Magpies won't be aiming too high next term - 16th would probably do - but Kurt Zouma definitely is...

Maybe the return of a certain Frank Lampard has put a spring in his step.

With no means of signing new players, Chelsea will have to be wary of getting caught by those just below them - like a hungry pack of Wolves...

A strong team spirit and excellent coaching setup helped turn the Premier League new boys into one of the division's most exciting sides. Can Aston Villa and John Terry emulate their success?

They'll be eager to get on with their first season back at the top table, though it must have been fun in the Championship. At times it would have felt like they were playing against kids, especially when they went on a ten-game winning run.

Well, the latest wonderkid to join Barcelona went one better and actually played against children...

Try taking the ball off of him 😏 pic.twitter.com/LcNs4Wo0xc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2019

Frenkie de Jong will not be the only superstar making their debut for La Blaugrana in the next few months, with Antoine Griezmann expected to sign from rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos don't seem to be missing their talisman, though...

With a mean machine like Diego Costa up front, they can probably manage without Griezmann.

Now, all these players have their game faces on, readying themselves for a testing campaign ahead. But, none of them look even remotely as cool as Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti as he takes his recruits on a little getaway...