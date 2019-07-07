Argentina 2-1 Chile: Lionel Messi Sees Red as La Albiceleste Hang on for Third in Copa America

Lionel Messi was controversially shown his first red card in 14 years as Argentina saw off Chile with a 2-1 victory to seal third place in the Copa America on Saturday evening.

Messi has already spoken publicly about the 'bulls**t' referees at the Copa America, accusing them of favouring Brazil, and his red card against Chile only added fuel to the fire.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Before the incident, things looked to be going perfectly for Argentina. Messi helped create Sergio Aguero's opening goal after 12 minutes, before Juventus star Paulo Dybala grabbed a second ten minutes later. In between the goals, Chile had also lost Alexis Sanchez to injury after the Manchester United winger reached for his hamstring whilst chasing a loose ball.

However, the game truly came to life in the 37th minute. Messi found himself chasing a loose ball alongside former Cardiff City enforcer Gary Medel, who used his power to keep Messi away from the ball.

Seemingly unimpressed with the level of physicality, the Barcelona star chose to square up to Medel, who responded by thrusting both his head and his chest towards Messi on a number of occasions.

EVARISTO SA/GettyImages

Messi simply stood his ground and waited for the referee to come over and end the tussle, and could be seen smiling as Medel was shown the red card. However, his mood quickly soured as he was given his own marching orders, to the audible disbelief of almost everyone in the stadium.

Understandably, Messi was furious at the decision, and he certainly did not hold back in criticising the officiating once the game was over.

With Argentina now a man down, they were made to work hard for their victory, and a 59th-minute penalty from fellow Barcelona man Arturo Vidal certainly made for an exciting end to the third-place playoff.

Unfortunately for Chile, they simply could not find a second, and Argentina held on to secure the vic. However, this game will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons.