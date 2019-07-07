Crystal Palace Fantasy Football: Every Eagles Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

One of the pre-season rituals for many is picking their fantasy team ahead of the new season.

Which new arrival will take the league by storm? Who's overrated? Who is a must have player?

Here we try to help, as we give you a complete review of Crystal Palace's fantasy football options, assessing each and every player and what they will, or won't bring to your team.

Goalkeepers

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Wayne Hennessey (£4.5m) - It's a strange situation at Palace where they have two good keepers who are vying for the number one spot. Hennessey featured in 18 Premier League matches last season, earning 67 points in the process. He's cheap, but probably one to stay away from.



Vicente Guaita (£5m) - Since arriving from Spanish side Getafe last summer, Guaita featured in 20 matches for the Eagles last season. He scored higher than Hennessey, collecting 81 points, but with no guarantee that he'll play every week he's also one to avoid.

Defenders

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) - A defender who chips in with the odd goal and assist is the dream ticket in this game. Last season, Van Aanholt found the back of the net three times and also had 12 clean sheets to his name. He's a steady player who won't win you the league, but is a sensible squad option, especially for his price tag.

Mamadou Sakho (£5m) - No goals or assists for Sakho last season, he's also part of a defence that conceded a considerable amount of goals. His return of 88 points isn't terrible, but there are certainly better options out there. When you add in the fact that he's currently injured with an unknown return date, I'd say he's one to avoid.

James Tomkins (£5m) - Another reasonably priced defender, who is also nursing an injury at this time. Nothing more than a squad player at best.

Martin Kelly (£4m) - Not a regular in the Palace team last season, making just 13 appearances. His contribution of just 26 points doesn't read well, however his low price tag means that he's a popular choice for the bench.

Scott Dann (£4.5m) - The 32-year-old didn't feature much last season and has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers. Even at his low value, he's probably one to avoid.

Joel Ward (£4.5m) - Another player who didn't feature a lot last season. Has been a steady fantasy player in the past, but isn't someone to consider this time around.

Midfielders

Luka Milivojevic (£7m) - His price-tag is the joint-highest in this Palace side and for good reason. He was in outstanding form last season, chipping in with 12 goals and two assists, which resulted in 166 fantasy points. More than Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, Leroy Sané, Bernado Silva and Richarlison - and for a cheaper price. If you're going to buy one Crystal Palace player this season, make sure it's Milivojevic.

Wilfried Zaha (£7m) - Another one of Palace's gems. He scored ten goals and contributed with 11 assists last season, however with his future still very much in the air you would be best advised to wait and see where he'll be plying his trade next season before putting him in your team. If Zaha stays at Palace he'll play a key part and for £7m you could do a lot worse.

Andros Townsend (£6m) - A potential bargain in the world of fantasy football. He was worth 135 points last season and could prove excellent value for the price if he can produce the goods again this season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

James McArthur (£5.5m) - His seven assists last season saw a respectable return of 121 points. He continues the theme of potential value-for-money signings in this Palace midfield. He's certainly worth a look.

Jeffery Schlupp (£5.5m) - A steady player who won't set the world alight, but will keep you ticking along. There are probably better options out there for £5.5m.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (£5m) - He was a regular in Roy Hodgson's team last season following his big-money arrival from West Ham, however his lack of goals and assists mean he offers very little to a fantasy team. In his five seasons in the Premier League he's only managed more than 100 points once and would be one to avoid.

Max Meyer (£5.5m) - The young German featured a lot in his first season in England, but his lack of goals and assists meant that he wasn't overly valuable in terms of fantasy points. He has managed to score goals during his time with Schalke and if he can find that touch this season he could be a player worth gambling on.

Luke Dreher (£4.5m) - At 20 years old Dreher is yet to establish himself in the Palace first team, having only made one appearance so far in his career. There is absolutely no point including him in your squad.

Forwards

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Christian Benteke (£6m) - Since joining Palace from Liverpool the big Belgian has struggled for form. He's managed just three goals in the last two seasons combined and his measly return of just 33 points last season speaks for itself. Avoid.

Connor Wickham (£4.5m) - Another striker who failed to offer anything for fantasy players last season. He only featured in six Premier League matches in the 2018/19 campaign, failing to find the back of the net in the process. Another player who it's impossible to find a reason for including in your team.