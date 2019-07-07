How Does Extra Time Work in the Women's World Cup Final?

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final is here, and while earlier group stage matches could have ended in a draw, this time, a champion must be crowned.

Because elimination games, including the final, require that the game produce a winner, the two teams enter extra time if both sides are tied at the end of normal playing time. According to the FIFA World Cup regulations, extra time will consist of two periods of 15 minutes each. There will be a five minute interval at the end of normal playing time, but not between the two periods.

The golden goal rule is not in effect, so if a team scores, it's not the game winner. The game continues through all 30 minutes of extra time, whether or not goals are scored.

If the score is still tied after 30 minutes of extra time, both teams will take penalty kicks. The penalty kicks are a best of five shootout, alternating between the team two teams. The shootout ends when one team is no longer mathematically able to match the other's team results.

If there's still a tie at the end of the shootout, additional rounds of one kick each will be added until the tie is broken, which is also known as sudden death.

The 2019 Women's World Cup final will take place between the United States and the Netherlands on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. ET.