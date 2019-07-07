Naby Keita Set to Miss Remainder of African Cup of Nations Through Injury

Liverpool's Naby Keita confirmed on Sunday morning that he will play no further part in Guinea's African Nations Cup campaign, following another injury set-back.

The 24-year-old midfielder suffered a minor adductor strain whilst on international duty with Guinea, and posted a photo on Instagram apologising to his fellow countrymen ahead of Sunday evening's crucial clash with Algeria.

His injury was also confirmed by Liverpool, who revealed in a statement that the Guinea star had returned to Melwood training ground in order to receive further treatment. However, he is expected to recover before the end of July, ahead of his pre-season programme with the Reds.

It has been a stop-start season for Keita, following his move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool in 2018. He made his Reds' debut in a 4-0 victory over West Ham in August, but then failed to hold down a regular starting position over the course of the campaign.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

His season came to a premature end in early May after he suffered a groin injury against Barcelona, which ruled him out for the rest of Liverpool's title race run-in, as well as the Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp considers Keita a crucial part of his midfield plans and the German will be hoping to see the Guinean's full potential next season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Guinea will have their work cut out tonight against an Algeria team which have been the tournament's stand-out performers, winning all three of their group games without conceding a single goal.

Keita's side qualified for the next round in third place from group B, sensationally topped by AFCON newcomers Madagascar.