Wolves Fantasy Football: Every Wolves Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

Slap bang in the middle of the transfer window between seasons, us - the general public, the 'our manager hasn't got a clue' football fans (despite 0.000001% of us owning any coaching badges) - get to put on our manager hats and get picking our squads for the upcoming fantasy football season.

Tears will be shed, random goals will be celebrated, and maybe, just maybe, only some of us will actually make it to the end of the season. A moment of silence for our fallen half-season fantasy football teams.

So join those mini leagues, check out your mates' teams, make sure yours is better than that annoying guy Dave's at work (probably an Arsenal fan, they're always Arsenal fans), and get cracking making your Premier League Fantasy Football team, without a defensive midfielder in sight.

Just to help make the decisions a bit easier, here's the lowdown of all of Wolves' current players on the game.

Goalkeepers

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Rui Patricio (£5.0) - At £5.0 Patricio represents a solid option. 118 points last season for his price and position is no bad return. Also at £5.0 are the other 'best of the rest' keepers Łukasz Fabianski, Martin Dubravka, Kasper Schmeichel and Ben Foster.

John Ruddy (£4.5) - May get a few minutes as the back-up keeper, but for the extra £0.5 it's much better spent squeezing out the money for Patricio. Only 7 points last season.

Will Norris (£4.0) - Unlikely to make any appearances with Ruddy as the number two.

Defenders

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Matt Doherty (£6.0) - After a fantastic season at the heart of the Wolves' defense, the question will be whether he can replicate it again this year. It is probably unlikely that he will, but with his position not under threat, he is bound to still collect some points.

Jonny (£5.5) - The other wing back will definitely grab the odd goal and assist, however at £5.5 it puts him in good company. The money might be better spent elsewhere.

Wily Boly (£5.0) - Racked up a lot of points last season. Wolves should improve defensively so hopefully there will be even more next year. Must be remembered he costs £0.5 less than Shkodran Mustafi.

Conor Coady (£5.0) - Appeared in every Premier League match last season for Wolves. Consistent, Coady offers a safer bet than Boly, but carries nowhere near the same goal threat.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ryan Bennett (£5.0) - The lowest scoring of Wolves' three centre backs last year. As they are all the same price, it is probably best going for Coady or Boly.



Romain Saïss (4.5) - Back-up defender, and sometimes back-up midfielder. Will get some clean sheets when he does make his appearances.

Rúben Vinagre (£4.5) - Collected a few points last season, but is unlikely to appear particularly often. Will play when Jonny or Doherty are injured.

Max Kilman (£4.0) - Ex-futsal and non-league player Kilman made one appearance last season, mustering a grand total of one minute. Presumably unlikely to feature much next year.

Midfielders

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

João Moutinho (£5.5) - Only managed one goal last season but still got a considerable amount of points. Given his price, and his importance to Wolves, the Portuguese certainly looks worth the punt next year.







Ruben Neves (£5.5) - Managed 104 points last season. He is always likely to score less points than Moutinho as he plays a bit deeper. A few good performances next year may change that.







Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.0) - As Helder Costa has joined Leeds on loan, that offers up space for Cavaleiro. Will likely feature as a substitute most often, may play a crucial supporting act.







Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.0) - Had his breakout year in the Premier League last season. Given the change in system to 3-5-2, Gibbs-White could feature more heavily next season. Supremely talented, if this were to happen he is sure to score good points for the price.



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Adama Traoré (£5.0) - In theory the definition of an anti-fantasy football player. Wonderful dribbler of the ball, with absolutely no end product. Will need to improve to be worth the money next year.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.5) - The Belgian will certainly feature heavily for Wolves. His points tally last season was modest, though with the odd late run into the box, he may improve well on that next season.



Forwards

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Raúl Jiménez (£7.5) - The Mexican was a fantasy football hero last year. Second to only Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among the forwards last season, his price has sky-rocketed to £7.5. But £7.5 is still cheap for a forward if he reproduces his form next year. Looks like a bargain.

Diogo Jota (£6.5) - The young man also had a fruitful season last year, scoring nine goals and getting eight assists. Given his price, he is likely to feature in many fantasy teams next year.

