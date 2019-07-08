Ander Herrera Reveals Why He Decided to Leave Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has spoken out about his decision to leave Manchester United this summer, insisting that the Red Devils did not value him enough as part of their long-term project.

Herrera walked away from Old Trafford for free this summer when his contract expired, after months of fruitless negotiations. After being unable to strike a deal, Herrera ultimately opted to make the move to Paris this summer.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Speaking to Marca, Herrera insisted that he loved his time with United, but ultimately felt as though the club did not do enough to convince him to stay.

He said: “I don’t like looking at the past. But there were differences regarding the project and my importance within it. I was very happy, I have a lot to thank the club for, the fans and also Solskjaer. He did a lot for me to stay, but things didn’t happen. They arrived late and, by then, I’d already made the decision to play in Paris.

“I am very happy to have made that decision because I am enjoying this magnificent city, this beautiful stadium and this club, which has a glamour few can match.

We will never forget United 🔴, for ever in our hearts ♥️. THANKS pic.twitter.com/yzP9TDq0xX — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 12, 2019

“[My time in Manchester was] fantastic. In five years I played 189 games and I was important for all the coaches. It is true that that the Player of the Season award makes one feel special and very happy, but I will remember every moment that I have lived.

"To leave United, the biggest team in England, you need something like PSG, which is the biggest in France. I could not play in another English club. The PSG is a group in continuous development and which is in one of the most beautiful cities in the world."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Finally, he also discussed a potential move to Paris for former teammate David de Gea, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.





“David is my friend and is one of the best in the world, for me top three, but here there are already two great goalkeepers," he added.

"There is Areola, and Trapp returns after completing a great loan at Eintracht. You have to respect the people who are already there and expect Trapp and Areola to have a great season."