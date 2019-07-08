Christopher Nkunku 'Wants Time to Think' as Arsenal Reignite Interest in PSG Youngster

French under-21 international Christopher Nkunku is close to joining RB Leipzig from PSG, yet is thought to be delaying his final decision on the move as he waits to see if Arsenal's interest in him is concrete.

With Nkunku's £13m move to Leipzig nearing completion, reports from France claim the youngster is waiting for Arsenal to reignite the interested they showed in him in January.

Christopher Nkunku has delayed his €15m move to RB Leipzig because "he wants time to think," according to L'Équipe. Newspaper speculates that he's waiting to see if Arsenal's interest in him manifests into a formal bid. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 7, 2019

Gunners boss Unai Emery knows Nkunku from his time in Paris - hence the apparent mutual interest, with L'Equipe claiming the 21-year-old 'wants time to think', in the hope the interest from Arsenal turns into a formal bid.

As has been the case with all proposed Arsenal transfers this summer, much will depend on the funds the London club have in order to finance the move, with their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha ultimately falling flat for that very reason.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

With Leipzig's on the verge of completing the €15m deal for the youngster, Arsenal will surely have to match the Bundesliga outfit's bid in order to have any chance of signing the Frenchman - and earlier reports of £17.2m bid seem to suggest the Gunners are intent on getting their man. But of course, if those reports are genuine and Arsenal have indeed made such a bid, one wonders why Nkunku is still waiting and hasn't cancelled his move to Leipzig altogether - if, as is reported, he is waiting for a formal approach.





Nkunku featured frequently for PSG this past season, scoring four goals and assisting twice in 29 appearances. He is predominantly a forward thinking midfielder, but has been known to play out wide and further forward too.

