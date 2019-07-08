Copa América 2019: Seleção Celebrate Tournament Triumph on Social Media

Just three weeks ago, Brazil were being booed off by their own supporters after a dire first-half against Bolivia in the opening game of the Copa America.

Three weeks on, they're the champions of South America and that Bolivia game seems a distant memory. It was a pretty emphatic win in the end as Brazil went on beat Peru 3-1 to gain their first Copa América since 2007.

As you can expect, the Seleção were thrilled and took to social media to share their joy with the footballing world.

The classic post-final Instagram post features a player doing some kind of pose with the trophy. For this occasion, Dani Alves sticks his tongue out while pointing at the giant trophy, as if we're unable to see it.

Alex Sandro, on the other hand, opts for a more serious pose. Though a pose can only be so serious when you're half nude and wearing flip-flops.

Gabriel Jesus, who about an hour earlier punched a VAR monitor in anger after being given his marching orders, looks jubilant as he wears the heavy looking Copa América trophy on his head. Those with long memories will remember this is how Sergio Ramos dropped the Copa del Rey trophy...

Meanwhile, Ajax winger David Neres posted a lovely picture of him clutching the trophy close to his chest, which serves as a reminder of just how massive this trophy is.

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta opts for the classic kiss-the-trophy pose which presents the question, how long is it socially acceptable to kiss a trophy for? Any longer than a few seconds and it's weird, right?

A felicidade resumida em uma imagem! 🏆➡️😁



Foto: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/C5GBWUGcjb — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 8, 2019

Another classic picture is the one where the team throws the usually ecstatic coach up in the air. In this instance, it appears that a terrified-looking Tite is crowd surfing. Something about Tite's face in this picture brings to mind that time David Bentley decided to soak Harry Redknapp with a bucket of water after qualifying for the Champions League.





Bentley never played for Tottenham again...

Neymar, who didn't make it to the tournament because of injury, posted a short tribute on Instagram stating that he was proud of his team and that they deserved the victory. How nice of him.