Copa América 2019: Seleção Celebrate Tournament Triumph on Social Media

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Just three weeks ago, Brazil were being booed off by their own supporters after a dire first-half against Bolivia in the opening game of the Copa America.

Three weeks on, they're the champions of South America and that Bolivia game seems a distant memory. It was a pretty emphatic win in the end as Brazil went on beat Peru 3-1 to gain their first Copa América since 2007.

As you can expect, the Seleção were thrilled and took to social media to share their joy with the footballing world.

The classic post-final Instagram post features a player doing some kind of pose with the trophy. For this occasion, Dani Alves sticks his tongue out while pointing at the giant trophy, as if we're unable to see it. 

Alex Sandro, on the other hand, opts for a more serious pose. Though a pose can only be so serious when you're half nude and wearing flip-flops.

View this post on Instagram

É Campeão 🏆🙌🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by Gabriel Jesus (@dejesusoficial) on

Gabriel Jesus, who about an hour earlier punched a VAR monitor in anger after being given his marching orders, looks jubilant as he wears the heavy looking Copa América trophy on his head. Those with long memories will remember this is how Sergio Ramos dropped the Copa del Rey trophy...

Meanwhile, Ajax winger David Neres posted a lovely picture of him clutching the trophy close to his chest, which serves as a reminder of just how massive this trophy is. 

View this post on Instagram

🏆😘🇧🇷🙏🏽

A post shared by Lucas Paquetá (@lucaspaqueta) on

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta opts for the classic kiss-the-trophy pose which presents the question, how long is it socially acceptable to kiss a trophy for? Any longer than a few seconds and it's weird, right?

Another classic picture is the one where the team throws the usually ecstatic coach up in the air. In this instance, it appears that a terrified-looking Tite is crowd surfing. Something about Tite's face in this picture brings to mind that time David Bentley decided to soak Harry Redknapp with a bucket of water after qualifying for the Champions League. 


Bentley never played for Tottenham again...

Neymar, who didn't make it to the tournament because of injury, posted a short tribute on Instagram stating that he was proud of his team and that they deserved the victory. How nice of him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message