David de Gea to Become World's Highest-Paid Goalkeeper With New Manchester United Contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea ready to sign a new five-year contract at the club, which would make him the world's highest-earning goalkeeper.

After months of fruitless negotiations, the Red Devils made De Gea a new offer in an attempt to convince him to stay at the club and not walk away for free when his current deal expires next summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Now, according to The Mirror, United have got their wish as De Gea is prepared to put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

He will see his wage increased from £200,000-a-week to £350,000-a-week, which will make him the highest-earning goalkeeper in the world - something which is thought to have been very important to De Gea and his representatives.

The Spaniard initially pushed for a wage closer to that of Alexis Sanchez's £500,000-a-week earnings but sees United's latest offer as a huge signal of their faith in him.

He had also been waiting to see whether Real Madrid would reignite their interest in him but, with Zinedine Zidane set to stick with Thibaut Courtois, De Gea is said to be aware that remaining at Old Trafford is the best thing for him going forward.

On a whole, he has loved his time in Manchester and was always eager to stay, and it now appears as though he will extend his eight-year stay at the club.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea has gone on to make 362 appearances for United, establishing himself as one of the world's top goalkeepers.

I mean, if there’s anyone who actually deserves £350,000 a week - it’s David De Gea. I can’t even begin to imagine where we’d be without him over the last 6 years. He truly deserves every bit of money he gets. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 3, 2019

With the Red Devils missing out on Champions League football next season, it was speculated that a player of his calibre would want to leave the club this summer, although it seems that that is not the case.

His decision will come as a huge relief to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who can now move on from the rumours and focus on securing other transfer targets as part of his squad rebuild.