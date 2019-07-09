Bayern Munich Eye Free Transfer Next Season for Callum Hudson-Odoi & Timo Werner

By 90Min
July 09, 2019

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi is eager to pen a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but Bayern Munich remain determined to lure him away on a free transfer next summer, with Die Roten targeting a similar approach for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The 18-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Bayern in January, with the Bundesliga giants lodging bids of up to £35m to try tempt Chelsea to sell. The Blues refused and instead allowed Hudson-Odoi to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Now that he is approaching the end of his contract, Kicker (via LaliPuna) state that Bayern will now look to sign the winger for free when his current deal expires next summer, assuming he does not extend his contract before then.

They believe Hudson-Odoi would still be keen on the move, given he handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move away from Stamford Bridge during the last transfer window.

Bayern have also taken the same stance with Werner, with the Bundesliga giants also looking to add the RB Leipzig hitman when his contract runs out at the end of next season. Their ambition is to sign some of Europe's finest young talent, whilst also saving a considerable amount of money in the process.

View this post on Instagram

Loading...

A post shared by Callum Hudson-Odoi (@calteck10) on

However, their attempts to sign Hudson-Odoi may be in vain as, according to BBC Sport, the winger is hopeful of signing a new deal at Chelsea. He was delighted to hear Frank Lampard publicly insist that he could become one of the world's top players, which has helped convince him to remain with the Blues.

Formal contract negotiations are yet to get underway, although Chelsea have offered a five-year deal worth a huge £100,000-a-week to try tempt him to reject advances from Bayern.

ISABEL INFANTES/GettyImages

Playing time is thought to be central to Hudson-Odoi's decision. Having struggled for game time under Maurizio Sarri, he is reluctant to spend another season on the bench.

Despite Lampard's latest praise, Hudson-Odoi will still seek assurances from the manager that he will have a fair chance to prove himself in the team. Unfortunately fo Bayern, Lampard certainly appears prepared to offer Hudson-Odoi regular minutes, so a new contract could soon be on the horizon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message