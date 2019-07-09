Bayern Munich Eye Free Transfer Next Season for Callum Hudson-Odoi & Timo Werner

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi is eager to pen a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but Bayern Munich remain determined to lure him away on a free transfer next summer, with Die Roten targeting a similar approach for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The 18-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Bayern in January, with the Bundesliga giants lodging bids of up to £35m to try tempt Chelsea to sell. The Blues refused and instead allowed Hudson-Odoi to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Now that he is approaching the end of his contract, Kicker (via LaliPuna) state that Bayern will now look to sign the winger for free when his current deal expires next summer, assuming he does not extend his contract before then.

They believe Hudson-Odoi would still be keen on the move, given he handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move away from Stamford Bridge during the last transfer window.

Bayern have also taken the same stance with Werner, with the Bundesliga giants also looking to add the RB Leipzig hitman when his contract runs out at the end of next season. Their ambition is to sign some of Europe's finest young talent, whilst also saving a considerable amount of money in the process.

However, their attempts to sign Hudson-Odoi may be in vain as, according to BBC Sport, the winger is hopeful of signing a new deal at Chelsea. He was delighted to hear Frank Lampard publicly insist that he could become one of the world's top players, which has helped convince him to remain with the Blues.

Formal contract negotiations are yet to get underway, although Chelsea have offered a five-year deal worth a huge £100,000-a-week to try tempt him to reject advances from Bayern.

ISABEL INFANTES/GettyImages

Playing time is thought to be central to Hudson-Odoi's decision. Having struggled for game time under Maurizio Sarri, he is reluctant to spend another season on the bench.

Despite Lampard's latest praise, Hudson-Odoi will still seek assurances from the manager that he will have a fair chance to prove himself in the team. Unfortunately fo Bayern, Lampard certainly appears prepared to offer Hudson-Odoi regular minutes, so a new contract could soon be on the horizon.