Christian Eriksen Set for Pre-Season Tottenham Return Despite Plans to Leave Spurs This Summer

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is set to return to the club later this week for the start of their pre-season preparations, despite making clear his plans to leave north London earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and has been pushing for a move elsewhere in Europe, most notably attracting interest from Real Madrid - who are known to instruct targets to cause a stir over their future - and Juventus.

But as Tottenham have received no official bids for Eriksen so far this summer, The Guardian reports that the Denmark international has been told to return for pre-season later this week.

LISELOTTE SABROE/GettyImages

Eriksen was granted some extra holiday time after being involved in European Championship qualifiers after the Champions League final, but the Dane is now set to return to north London ahead of Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia.

It's understood that Real Madrid are still interested in signing Eriksen this summer, but manager Zinedine Zidane appears to have his priorities set on luring Paul Pogba away from Manchester United ahead of the new season.

Juventus' recent deal for Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, and especially the fact Argentina international Paulo Dybala isn't any closer to leaving Turin, could also throw a spanner in the works regarding their interest in Eriksen.

So far, Tottenham have completed two deals this summer. Their first signing Jack Clarke has returned to Leeds United on a season-long loan, while they've also bolstered their midfield with a club-record deal for Tanguy Ndombele.

90min understands that Tottenham's moves in the transfer market this summer has bolstered hopes that Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld could yet sign a contract extension at the club ahead of the new season.