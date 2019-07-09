Everton Linked With Ambitious Bids for Juventus' Moise Kean & Barcelona's Malcom

Everton have been linked with €30m moves for both Juventus' Moise Kean and Barcelona's Malcom, with manager Marco Silva looking to build on their eighth-placed finish last season.

The Toffees finished just three points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in seventh, meaning they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Europa League.

However, it appears that Everton are eager to push on and take that next step, with a number of reports linking them with moves for various players. Firstly, Corriere dello Sport are the latest outlet to report on Everton's interest in Kean, with the club said to have lodged a €30m bid for the Juventus wonderkid.

Juventus rejected their offer, as they are yet to decide what to do with Kean. He could be used in a player-plus-cash deal for Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, but could also sign a new contract to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

As it stands, it appears unlikely that Everton will land Kean, unless they can come in with a new offer which gives Juventus no choice but to accept.

The second player in their sights, according to Sport, is Barcelona's Malcom. Everton already have good relations with Barcelona, having signed the likes of Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne from the Blaugrana, and the club want to use this to their advantage again.

Silva has made Malcom one of his top priorities this summer, and Everton are ready to offer a fee of around €35m to sign the winger, who is also wanted by Arsenal.

However, it is thought that Barcelona would demand at least €41m for the 22-year-old, who cost them that much when he joined from Bordeaux last summer.

Last season, Malcom managed 24 appearances for Barcelona, netting four goals and two assists. He often found himself an unused substitute, struggling to find a way past Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in the pecking order.

With Barcelona thought to be in pursuit of both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar, it seems likely that they will allow Malcom to leave the club this summer, but Everton may need to increase their offer slightly to get this one over the line.