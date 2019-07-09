Gareth Bale Abused by Real Madrid Fan Upon Return for Pre-Season

Gareth Bale was abused by a number of Real Madrid fans upon his return for pre-season training, amid reports he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

The Welshman has struggled to win over fans since his expensive move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, and has recently been linked with a move away from the club to help finance their expensive summer transfers.

Bale's return to pre-season was captured by AS, and fans can be heard calling Bale 'ungrateful' as he drives into the club's training complex in Valdebebas.

The same fans also did not hesitate to applaud some of the other arriving players, but they made no secret of their true feelings towards Bale.

Many supporters are said to be frustrated with his inability to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, whilst his injury struggles have also marred his time in Spain. He is often the subject of transfer speculation, although the rumours are incredibly strong this summer.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

AS add that Bale has been told he can leave Real this summer, although his agent has insisted that the winger wants to remain at the Bernabeu to fight for his place in the team. He lost his place after Zinedine Zidane returned, and the arrival of Eden Hazard will likely push Bale further down in the pecking order.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Inter and Manchester United have all been linked with the 29-year-old, but it is thought that his incredibly high wages could prove problematic for any interested side.

In total, Bale has made 231 appearances for Los Blancos, racking up 102 goals and 64 assists.

However, after falling out of favour under Zidane, it is thought that Real are eager to part ways with Bale, as he would likely help recover a large portion of the money they have already spent on Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.