Inter Officials Set to Fly to UK for Talks With Man Utd to Speed Up Romelu Lukaku Transfer

Representatives from Inter are set to fly to the United Kingdom this week to hold talks with Manchester United in an attempt to speed up a deal for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been the subject of heavy interest from the Nerazzurri this summer but so far the Serie A outfit have been unable to stump up Lukaku's £75m asking price, also failing to sway United into accepting a player-plus-cash deal.

Stalling negotiations has seen Juventus join the fray and they have a growing interest in Lukaku this summer, but Sky Sports claim that representatives from Inter will now fly to England to hold talks with Manchester United about the transfer.

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Lukaku is currently away with his teammates in Australia for the start of pre-season and he's remained largely tight-lipped over his future since the window opened, but it's known that the 26-year-old is eager for a move to go through sooner rather than later.

He's been outspoken about his desire to move to Italy during his career, and joining Inter would offer Lukaku the chance to work under Antonio Conte - who tried to sign the Belgian while he was still in charge at Chelsea - next season.

It's widely understood that Inter first have to sanction Mauro Icardi's move away from the club before they can consider a cash-only deal for Lukaku, having already spent £55m on new signings ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Lukaku in PL for @manutd: 66 appearances, 4999 minutes, 28 goals at 178 a-strike. Overall in PL: 252 games, 19078 mins, 113 at one-every-168 mins... — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) July 9, 2019

Although Inter have still been able to recoup £35m through sales this summer, they're understandably treading carefully around Financial Fair Play regulations to avoid being kicked out of European competitions like city rivals AC Milan.