Jurgen Klopp Confirms Xherdan Shaqiri Faces Spell on the Sidelines Following Calf Injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri is facing an extended spell on the sidelines following a calf injury sustained on international duty with Switzerland.

Shaqiri was part of the Swiss side which finished fourth in this summer's UEFA Nations League finals and it was during his encounter with England that the Swiss player suffered this setback.

As quoted by the club's official website, Klopp said: "Shaq is still injured from the national team and it will take a while until he is in again,

"He has a tear in his calf, so he will not be involved for a while."

The former Stoke City man came off just after the hour mark on June 9th against England in a game where his side went on to lose the penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Klopp will undoubtedly be anxious for Shaqiri to return as soon as possible, as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will all miss a large part of pre-season due to extended campaigns in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America.

It is unclear whether the Swiss playmaker will return in time for the start of the season, but depending on the grade of the injury, a torn calf can take anywhere between six weeks and three months to fully recover.

Shaqiri played a significant role in Liverpool's 98-point Premier League campaign last year - particularly in the first half of the season, where he picked up six goals and two assists before the turn of the year.





This included a match-winning double over bitter rivals Manchester United, helping the Reds to a 3-1 win, which ultimately spelled the end of Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford.

Despite victory in the Champions League in 2018/19, supporters of the Merseyside club are desperate for domestic success, as they look to end a 30-year wait for an English league title.