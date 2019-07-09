West Ham Fantasy Football: Every Hammers Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

Another instalment of Premier League fantasy football is on its way and millions will be fretting over who to pick for their side that they will lose interest in by October anyway.

With Manuel Pellegrini's side looking increasingly strong in the build up to the 2019/20 season, they are sure to be holding some fantasy football gems.

Here's anything and everything to be said on West Ham's fantasy options, so enjoy.

Goalkeepers

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0) - West Ham's second highest scorer could be a good shout between the sticks. However, with goalkeepers similarly valued, there may be safer options.

Defenders

Issa Diop (£4.5) - Solid performances last season drew the interest of Man Utd earlier in the transfer window and at £4.5, this could be a bargain.

Fabian Balbuena (£4.5) - Might be a silly choice with Diop priced the same but nothing is certain.





Aaron Cresswell (£5.0) - West Ham's most expensive defender might let you down with his constant injuries.





Ryan Fredericks (£4.5) - Full backs are always a good shout but Fredericks scored fairly low last season.

Pablo Zabaleta (£4.5) - If successful crosses gained points Zabaleta would be unbeatable. Unfortunately, they do not.





Arthur Masuaku (£4.5) - A fit Cresswell may keep Masuaku out of the side meaning it would be risky to have him in your team.





Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5) - Ogbonna will be rotating with Balbuena but as the ageing option of the pair.





Winston Reid (£4.0) - A highly promising young talent that has seen his career stagnate, he may not see much Premier League football next season.





Ben Johnson (£4.0) - Making one league start for the Hammers in 2018/19, Ben Johnson looks to be one for the future not the present.

Midfielders

Michail Antonio (£7.0) - At only £7.0 Antonio could be a complete steal as he scares defences week-in week-out with his pace and power.





Felipe Anderson (£7.0) - Another bargain as Anderson increasingly adapts to the Premier League's style of play. West Ham's top points scorer last season with a whopping 155.





Pablo Fornals (£6.5) - Fornals looks to be a great signing for the Irons but may struggle early on as he gets used to playing outside of Spain.





Manuel Lanzini (£6.5) - A long-term injury kept Lanzini off the pitch for much of last season. If he remains fit he could notch up some serious points.

Andriy Yarmolenko (£6.0) - The same is to be said about Yarmolenko.





Robert Snodgrass (£5.5) - Snodgrass seems to have been around forever and may grab some important goals especially for a midfielder.





Mark Noble (£5.0) - Club legend Mark Noble will always be around to rack up some points through penalties.

Declan Rice (£5.0) - Rice scored a decent 92 last season and will be expecting to build on that.





Jack Wilshere (£5.0) - Although a class act on his day, those days are becoming increasingly rare.





Carlos Sanchez (£4.5) - Sanchez would be an outside pick to say the least.





Grady Diangana (£4.5) - Young and improving, who knows maybe Diangana could experience a breakthrough season.





Pedro Obiang (£4.5) - There will be much better options when looking to save some cash on a cheap midfielder.

Forwards

Chicharito (£6.0) - If given the chance, the Mexican forward will always grab a goal.





Xande Silva (£4.5) - They don't have too many other options up top so the youngster is in with a sniff.