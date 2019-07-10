AC Milan Kit 2019/20: Rossoneri Launch Third Strip Paying Tribute to Club Founder Herbert Kilpin

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

AC Milan have launched their brand new Puma third kit for the 2019/20 season, with the design paying tribute to club founder Herbert Kilpin.

"We're going to be a team of devils. Our colours will be red like flames and black like our opponents' fear," were Kilpin's famous words that remain central to Milan 120 years on.

Image by Will Imbo

The club say the unique design is also 'symbolic of the youth and energy' in the current squad.

Alessio Romagnoli, Pepe Reina, Rade Krunicc, Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Biglia all attended the special launch event, while Laura Fusetti, Anita Coda, Martina Capelli, Valentina Giacinti and Valentina Bergamaschi also represented the Rossoneri women's team.

Kilpin, originally from Nottingham, moved to Italy from his native England in 1891 at the age of 21. He initially settled in Turin and played for the long since defunct Internazionale Torino club.

By the end of the decade, Kilpin had moved to Milan and founded AC Milan, originally known as Milan Football and Cricket Club, in 1899. Alfred Edwards served as the club's first president, but Kilpin was made player-manager and served the club until his retirement.

Following his early death in 1916, Kilpin's grave was believed to be lost. But it was tracked down by amateur historian Luigi La Rocca in the 1990s. Today, his remains lie in the Famedio of the city's illustrious Cimitero Monumentale alongside many other local luminaries.

