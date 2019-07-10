Brighton Fantasy Football: Every Seagulls Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

The new Fantasy Premier League season is just around the corner, and if you're anything like me you will have already had several breakdowns regarding your team selection.

Understandably, the players who provide managers with the most selection headaches are the heavy hitters. However, what is equally important is building a suitable group of players, valued between £4.5 and £6.5, who can supplement your star men's point hauls.

This is where the Brighton squad comes in. Although they may have had an underwhelming campaign during the 2018/19 season, the arrival of new manager Graham Potter in the summer represents an exciting new era for the club. But which of the Seagulls' squad should you be considering for your fantasy team?

Goalkeepers

Matt Ryan (£4.5) - One of the strongest, budget goalkeepers of last season, with an impressive haul of 104 for an outlay of just £4.5, Ryan is once again a tempting backup stopper.

David Button (£4.0) - Unless Ryan suffers a bad injury, Button should only be considered for a position rotting away on your bench.

Defenders

Shane Duffy (£5.0) - In a devastating blow for Fantasy Premier League managers everywhere, Shane Duffy's price has finally been increased to £5.0. After two seasons of being an automatic pick at £4.5, the Irishman's five goals last campaign means one will have to think twice before selecting the more expensive centre-back.

Lewis Dunk (£4.5) - With Duffy's price increasing, a stronger option from Brighton's back-line may be Lewis Dunk. At £4.5 he is better valued and managed acceptable points tallies of 97 and 91 in the past two seasons respectively.

Gaëtan Bong (£4.5) - Despite appearing in 22 games last season, Bong only registered an unacceptable 48 points. He is yet to score or even get an assist in the Premier League and at £4.5 there are far better options available.

Martín Montoya (£4.5) - Bruno's retirement should afford Montoya additional playing time at right-back this season, although 45 points from 25 appearances in his debut Premier League campaign is not particularly impressive.

Bernardo (£4.5) - Battling for Bong for the left-back spot this season will be Bernardo, who similarly to Montoya had an underwhelming first fantasy season. 39 points is a poor return.

Leon Balogun (£4.5) - Had a short run in the side during a period of injury for Dunk so could become a starter if the Englishman does leave permanently this summer.

Matthew Clarke (£4.5) - Recently brought in from Portsmouth for around £5m, it is not clear what role the 22-year-old will play in the Seagulls' squad this season. Though he is an exciting young talent, I would advise avoiding him for now.

Midfielders

Solly March (£5.0) - March was the best of a bad bunch last season as the Seagulls' top-scoring midfielder with 94 points. This season he again represents one of the better picks you can secure for £5.0 and could be a solid bench option, especially if he can add to his two Premier League goals.





Pascal Groß (£6.5) - After proving to be one of the most inspired, bargain Fantasy Premier League picks since Michu during the 2017/18 season, Groß failed to live up to the hype this time around. His 2017/18 points tally of 168 was more than halved last season as the German struggled to justify his £1.5 price increase. There are much safer options available.

Anthony Knockaert (£5.5) - Not a good option. Though his cheap price tag may be tempting, Knokaert's point output has been disappointing since he led the Seagulls to promotion during the 2016/17 season.

Davy Pröpper (£5.0) - A solid and functional central midfielder in his two Premier League seasons, Pröpper could represent an interesting bargain midfielder if you are not convinced of the credentials of March.

Dale Stephens (£4.5) - Defensive-midfielders are never sensible selections for your fantasy team and Stephens falls into this category. Should play a lot of football though so could be a filler option for your bench.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5) - A shoulder injury should rule centre-midfielder Bissouma out for the opening weeks of the season. He also loves a yellow card. Really not the best combination, so I would advise searching elsewhere.

Beram Kayal (£4.5) - Another one of Brighton's seemingly endless stock of unspectacular central midfielders. Unlikely to get game time and even more unlikely to score any points, even if he does play.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£6.0) - Despite arriving for a club-record fee of £17m last summer, Jahanbakhsh contributed very little during his first season at the Amex Stadium. No goals and no assists makes grim reading for any Fantasy Premier League manager. Even his £1.0 price decrease is not enough to take a chance on the Iranian.

José Izquierdo (£5.5) - After a breakout 2017/18 season, Izquierdo's last campaign was blighted by a knee injury. He was limited to just 15 appearances and looks set to miss a decent chunk of the 2019/20 season. Should be avoided until he proves his fitness.

Leandro Trossard (£6.0) - A recent £15m arrival from Genk, Trossard is a tantalising prospect. Usually deployed as an advance left-winger, he hit 11 goals last season for the Belgian champions. This goal-scoring aptitude makes him well worth considering, especially for only £6.0.

Forwards

Glenn Murray (£6.0) - Priced the same as Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, Murray will face some competition for the title of best British bargain striker on this season's game. Murray will turn 36 in September and it is unclear whether he can continue his goal-scoring exploits at such an advanced age.

Jürgen Locadia (£5.5) - May get more playing time under Potter owing to Murray's advancing years, however his measly three Premier League goals so far do not bode well for the Dutch striker's future points tally.

Florin Andone (£5.0) - Used mainly as a substitute last season, barring a massive change in his squad role under Potter, Andone should be avoided.