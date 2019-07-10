FA Women's Championship: Full 2019/20 Fixture List - Aston Villa, Sheffield Utd, Leicester & More

The full fixture list for the 2019/20 FA Women's Championship has been released, as the league's 11 clubs battle it out for promotion to the Barclays FA Women's Super League.
Aston Villa and Sheffield United are among the favourites to do well, while Charlton and Durham were both pushing for promotion last season and will hope to do the same again.
Blackburn Rovers and Coventry United join the Championship after earning promotion from the Women's National League Northern and Southern Division respectively.
Meanwhile, Millwall Lionesses return as the rebranded London City Lionesses following an announcement in May that their affiliation with the men's club, Millwall FC, is over.
Full 2019/20 FA Women's Championship Fixture List
Sunday 18 August 2019
13.00 Lewes v Blackburn Rovers @ Lewes FC
14.00 Crystal Palace v Coventry United @ Bromley FC
14.00 Leicester City v Durham @ Quorn FC
14.00 London Bees v London City Lionesses @ The Hive
15.00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United @ Boldmere St Michaels
Sunday 25 August 2019
12.00 Durham v Crystal Palace @ New Ferens Park
13.00 Charlton Athletic v Lewes @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v London Bees @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 London City Lionesses v Aston Villa @ Dartford FC
14.00 Sheffield United v Leicester City @ Olympic Legacy Park
Sunday 8 September 2019
12.00 Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers @ Villa Park
12.00 Durham v Charlton Athletic @ New Ferens Park
14.00 Lewes v Crystal Palace @ Lewes FC
14.00 London Bees v Coventry United @ The Hive
14.00 London City Lionesses v Leicester City @ Dartford FC
Sunday 15 September 2019
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Charlton Athletic v London City Lionesses @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Coventry United v Lewes @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa @ Bromley FC
14.00 Leicester City v London Bees @ Quorn FC
Happy #FAWC fixtures day!— The FA Women's Championship (@FAWC_) July 10, 2019
All your fixtures, here 👉 https://t.co/dvQ5S7cqqO pic.twitter.com/vWtGgOqRIo
Sunday 29 September 2019
12.00 London City Lionesses v Durham @ Dartford FC
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace @ Quorn FC
14.00 London Bees v Lewes @ The Hive
14.00 Sheffield United v Coventry United @ Olympic Legacy Park
Sunday 13 October 2019
12.00 Durham v Blackburn Rovers @ New Ferens Park
14.00 Charlton Athletic v Aston Villa @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Coventry United v London City Lionesses @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United @ Bromley FC
14.00 Lewes v Leicester City @ Lewes FC
Sunday 27 October 2019
12.00 Aston Villa v Durham @ Boldmere St Michaels
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Coventry United @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 London Bees v Crystal Palace @ The Hive
14.00 London City Lionesses v Lewes @ Dartford FC
14.00 Sheffield United v Charlton Athletic @ Olympic Legacy Park
Sunday 17 November 2019
12.00 Durham v London Bees @ New Ferens Park
13.00 Lewes v Sheffield United @ Lewes FC
14.00 Charlton Athletic v Leicester City @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Coventry United v Aston Villa @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v London City Lionesses @ Bromley FC
Sunday 24 November 2019
12.00 Aston Villa v Lewes @ Boldmere St Michaels
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Crystal Palace @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Leicester City v Coventry United @ Quorn FC
14.00 London Bees v Charlton Athletic @ The Hive
14.00 Sheffield United v Durham @ Olympic Legacy Park
Sunday 1 December 2019
14.00 Coventry United v Durham @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic @ Bromley FC
14.00 Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers @ Quorn FC
14.00 London Bees v Aston Villa @ The Hive
14.00 London City Lionesses v Sheffield United @ Dartford FC
Saturday 7 December 2019
19.30 Aston Villa v Leicester City @ Boldmere St Michaels
Sunday 8 December 2019
12.00 Durham v Lewes @ New Ferens Park
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v London City Lionesses @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Charlton Athletic v Coventry United @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Sheffield United v London Bees @ Olympic Legacy Park
Sunday 15 December 2019
13.00 Crystal Palace v Durham @ Bromley FC
14.00 Leicester City v Sheffield United @ Quorn FC
14.00 Lewes v Charlton Athletic @ Lewes FC
14.00 London Bees v Blackburn Rovers @ The Hive
15.00 Aston Villa v London City Lionesses @ Boldmere St Michaels
The 2019/20 @FAWC_ fixtures in full! 📝#FixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/DAIstH9AGF— Leicester City Women (@LCWFC_official) July 10, 2019
Sunday 12 January 2020
12.00 Durham v Leicester City @ New Ferens Park
13.00 Blackburn Rovers v Lewes @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Coventry United v Crystal Palace @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 London City Lionesses v London Bees @ Dartford FC
14.00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa @ Olympic Legacy Park
Sunday 19 January 2020
12.00 Durham v London City Lionesses @ New Ferens Park
14.00 Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Coventry United v Sheffield United @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City @ Bromley FC
14.00 Lewes v London Bees @ Lewes FC
Sunday 2 February 2020
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Durham @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Leicester City v Lewes @ Quorn FC
14.00 London City Lionesses v Coventry United @ Dartford FC
14.00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace @ Olympic Legacy Park
15.00 Aston Villa v Charlton Athletic @ Boldmere St Michaels
Sunday 9 February 2020
12.00 Durham v Aston Villa @ New Ferens Park
14.00 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield United @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Coventry United v Blackburn Rovers @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v London Bees @ Bromley FC
14.00 Lewes v London City Lionesses @ Lewes FC
Sunday 23 February 2020
12.00 London Bees v Durham @ The Hive
13.00 Sheffield United v Lewes @ Olympic Legacy Park
14.00 Leicester City v Charlton Athletic @ Quorn FC
14.00 London City Lionesses v Crystal Palace @ Dartford FC
15.00 Aston Villa v Coventry United @ Boldmere St Michaels
Sunday 22 March 2020
12.00 Durham v Sheffield United @ New Ferens Park
12.00 Lewes v Aston Villa @ Lewes FC
14.00 Charlton Athletic v London Bees @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Coventry United v Leicester City @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v Blackburn Rovers @ Bromley FC
Sunday 29 March 2020
12.00 Durham v Coventry United @ New Ferens Park
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Charlton Athletic v Crystal Palace @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Sheffield United v London City Lionesses @ Olympic Legacy Park
15.00 Aston Villa v London Bees @ Boldmere St Michaels
Sunday 5 April 2020
12.00 Lewes v Durham @ Lewes FC
14.00 Coventry United v Charlton Athletic @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Leicester City v Aston Villa @ Quorn FC
14.00 London Bees v Sheffield United @ The Hive
14.00 London City Lionesses v Blackburn Rovers @ Dartford FC
There's no place like 🏠 #LondonBees 🐝 pic.twitter.com/5YAredCemE— London Bees 🐝 (@LondonBees) July 10, 2019
Sunday 19 April 2020
12.00 Charlton Athletic v Durham @ VCD Athletic
14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Aston Villa @ Bamber Bridge FC
14.00 Coventry United v London Bees @ The Butts Park Arena
14.00 Crystal Palace v Lewes @ Bromley FC
14.00 Leicester City v London City Lionesses @ Quorn FC
Sunday 26 April 2020
(TBC) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace @ Boldmere St Michaels
(TBC) Lewes v Coventry United @ Lewes FC
(TBC) London Bees v Leicester City @ The Hive
(TBC) London City Lionesses v Charlton Athletic @ Dartford FC
(TBC) Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers @ Olympic Legacy Park