FA Women's Championship: Full 2019/20 Fixture List - Aston Villa, Sheffield Utd, Leicester & More

The full fixture list for the 2019/20 FA Women's Championship has been released, as the league's 11 clubs battle it out for promotion to the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United are among the favourites to do well, while Charlton and Durham were both pushing for promotion last season and will hope to do the same again.

Blackburn Rovers and Coventry United join the Championship after earning promotion from the Women's National League Northern and Southern Division respectively.

Meanwhile, Millwall Lionesses return as the rebranded London City Lionesses following an announcement in May that their affiliation with the men's club, Millwall FC, is over.

Full 2019/20 FA Women's Championship Fixture List





Sunday 18 August 2019

13.00 Lewes v Blackburn Rovers @ Lewes FC

14.00 Crystal Palace v Coventry United @ Bromley FC

14.00 Leicester City v Durham @ Quorn FC

14.00 London Bees v London City Lionesses @ The Hive

15.00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United @ Boldmere St Michaels

Sunday 25 August 2019

12.00 Durham v Crystal Palace @ New Ferens Park

13.00 Charlton Athletic v Lewes @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v London Bees @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 London City Lionesses v Aston Villa @ Dartford FC

14.00 Sheffield United v Leicester City @ Olympic Legacy Park

Sunday 8 September 2019

12.00 Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers @ Villa Park

12.00 Durham v Charlton Athletic @ New Ferens Park

14.00 Lewes v Crystal Palace @ Lewes FC

14.00 London Bees v Coventry United @ The Hive

14.00 London City Lionesses v Leicester City @ Dartford FC

Sunday 15 September 2019

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Charlton Athletic v London City Lionesses @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Coventry United v Lewes @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa @ Bromley FC

14.00 Leicester City v London Bees @ Quorn FC

Sunday 29 September 2019

12.00 London City Lionesses v Durham @ Dartford FC

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace @ Quorn FC

14.00 London Bees v Lewes @ The Hive

14.00 Sheffield United v Coventry United @ Olympic Legacy Park

Sunday 13 October 2019

12.00 Durham v Blackburn Rovers @ New Ferens Park

14.00 Charlton Athletic v Aston Villa @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Coventry United v London City Lionesses @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United @ Bromley FC

14.00 Lewes v Leicester City @ Lewes FC

Sunday 27 October 2019

12.00 Aston Villa v Durham @ Boldmere St Michaels

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Coventry United @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 London Bees v Crystal Palace @ The Hive

14.00 London City Lionesses v Lewes @ Dartford FC

14.00 Sheffield United v Charlton Athletic @ Olympic Legacy Park

Sunday 17 November 2019

12.00 Durham v London Bees @ New Ferens Park

13.00 Lewes v Sheffield United @ Lewes FC

14.00 Charlton Athletic v Leicester City @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Coventry United v Aston Villa @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v London City Lionesses @ Bromley FC

Sunday 24 November 2019

12.00 Aston Villa v Lewes @ Boldmere St Michaels

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Crystal Palace @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Leicester City v Coventry United @ Quorn FC

14.00 London Bees v Charlton Athletic @ The Hive

14.00 Sheffield United v Durham @ Olympic Legacy Park

Sunday 1 December 2019

14.00 Coventry United v Durham @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic @ Bromley FC

14.00 Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers @ Quorn FC

14.00 London Bees v Aston Villa @ The Hive

14.00 London City Lionesses v Sheffield United @ Dartford FC

Saturday 7 December 2019

19.30 Aston Villa v Leicester City @ Boldmere St Michaels

Sunday 8 December 2019

12.00 Durham v Lewes @ New Ferens Park

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v London City Lionesses @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Charlton Athletic v Coventry United @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Sheffield United v London Bees @ Olympic Legacy Park

Sunday 15 December 2019

13.00 Crystal Palace v Durham @ Bromley FC

14.00 Leicester City v Sheffield United @ Quorn FC

14.00 Lewes v Charlton Athletic @ Lewes FC

14.00 London Bees v Blackburn Rovers @ The Hive

15.00 Aston Villa v London City Lionesses @ Boldmere St Michaels

Sunday 12 January 2020

12.00 Durham v Leicester City @ New Ferens Park

13.00 Blackburn Rovers v Lewes @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Coventry United v Crystal Palace @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 London City Lionesses v London Bees @ Dartford FC

14.00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa @ Olympic Legacy Park

Sunday 19 January 2020

12.00 Durham v London City Lionesses @ New Ferens Park

14.00 Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Coventry United v Sheffield United @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City @ Bromley FC

14.00 Lewes v London Bees @ Lewes FC

Sunday 2 February 2020

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Durham @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Leicester City v Lewes @ Quorn FC

14.00 London City Lionesses v Coventry United @ Dartford FC

14.00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace @ Olympic Legacy Park

15.00 Aston Villa v Charlton Athletic @ Boldmere St Michaels

Sunday 9 February 2020

12.00 Durham v Aston Villa @ New Ferens Park

14.00 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield United @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Coventry United v Blackburn Rovers @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v London Bees @ Bromley FC

14.00 Lewes v London City Lionesses @ Lewes FC

Sunday 23 February 2020

12.00 London Bees v Durham @ The Hive

13.00 Sheffield United v Lewes @ Olympic Legacy Park

14.00 Leicester City v Charlton Athletic @ Quorn FC

14.00 London City Lionesses v Crystal Palace @ Dartford FC

15.00 Aston Villa v Coventry United @ Boldmere St Michaels

Sunday 22 March 2020

12.00 Durham v Sheffield United @ New Ferens Park

12.00 Lewes v Aston Villa @ Lewes FC

14.00 Charlton Athletic v London Bees @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Coventry United v Leicester City @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v Blackburn Rovers @ Bromley FC

Sunday 29 March 2020

12.00 Durham v Coventry United @ New Ferens Park

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Charlton Athletic v Crystal Palace @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Sheffield United v London City Lionesses @ Olympic Legacy Park

15.00 Aston Villa v London Bees @ Boldmere St Michaels

Sunday 5 April 2020

12.00 Lewes v Durham @ Lewes FC

14.00 Coventry United v Charlton Athletic @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Leicester City v Aston Villa @ Quorn FC

14.00 London Bees v Sheffield United @ The Hive

14.00 London City Lionesses v Blackburn Rovers @ Dartford FC

Sunday 19 April 2020

12.00 Charlton Athletic v Durham @ VCD Athletic

14.00 Blackburn Rovers v Aston Villa @ Bamber Bridge FC

14.00 Coventry United v London Bees @ The Butts Park Arena

14.00 Crystal Palace v Lewes @ Bromley FC

14.00 Leicester City v London City Lionesses @ Quorn FC

Sunday 26 April 2020

(TBC) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace @ Boldmere St Michaels

(TBC) Lewes v Coventry United @ Lewes FC

(TBC) London Bees v Leicester City @ The Hive

(TBC) London City Lionesses v Charlton Athletic @ Dartford FC

(TBC) Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers @ Olympic Legacy Park