Norwich City Fantasy Football: Every Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

We are focusing on newly promoted Norwich in another instalment of Fantasy Football season previews.

After promotion back to the Premier League after three years away from the top flight, the Canaries are ready for what will likely be a dogfight for at the foot of the table next season.

With three players in the Championship team of the season, there could be some value in this Championship winning team in your own fantasy teams.

Goalkeepers

Tim Krul (£4.5) – The former Newcastle goalkeeper was always very solid at the top level but will this defence be able to survive against top level attacks?





Michael McGovern (£4.0) – Didn’t feature at all last season.





Ralf Fahrmann (£4.5) – On loan from Schalke, this six foot five German was the first-choice keeper for over four seasons and could potentially push the experienced Krul out of the team.

Defenders

Timm Klose (£4.5) – An experienced centre back who has been at Norwich since 2015. He featured 31 times last season and his experience will be key this season.





Ben Godfrey (£4.5) - The 21-year-old can play as either a defender or midfielder but definitely has ability having featured at England Under-20 level.





Max Aarons (£4.5) – One of their star performers last term, the 19-year-old right back made the team of the year being a force going forward as well as at the back. Well worth considering for your defence.





Christoph Zimmerman (£4.5) – Was impressive last season, the big German defender captained the team and played a significant role in their success.





Jamal Lewis (£4.0) – Similar to Aarons, Lewis found himself in the team of the year for his performances at left back. His blistering pace bodes well with his attacking and defending abilities and being only at £4.0, he could well be worth a punt.





Grant Hanley (£4.0) – Spent a lot of last season injured and may struggle to get back in the side.

Midfielders

Mario Vrancic (£6.5) – Vrancic was injured for large parts of last season but still managed 10 goals and seven assists from just 14 starts. With his injury troubles, it might be worth waiting to see if he is a regular starter in this Norwich team before signing him up.





Emiliano Buendia (£6.0) – An unknown quantity before last season, but he was vital to Norwich’s season. Producing eight goals and 12 assists, he could be the perfect addition at £6.0.





Onel Hernandez (£5.5) – For the value currently being shown, this attacking midfielder is definitely worth the pick. A solid return of 17 goal contributions should be enough to tempt you in.





Marco Stiepermann (£5.5) - Another player who had a solid season. Featuring in an attacking midfield role, he contributed nine goals and is a player to consider.





Kenny McLean (£5.0) – Not a prolific scorer and didn’t feature heavily last season, best to steer clear.





Todd Cantwell (£4.5) – Promoted from the youth academy, will struggle to break through the talented crop of midfielders already here.





Moritz Leitner (£4.5) – A midfielder passed around from club to club, never really holding down a place and is unlikely to do so here.





Alexander Tettey (£4.5) – Previously featured in the Premier League for three seasons with Norwich. Now 33 years old and his best days are behind him.





Tom Trybull (£4.5) – A defensive midfielder who won’t score big points for you, again steer clear.





Patrick Roberts (£5.5) – On loan from Manchester City, the young English winger will hope to provide the creative spark for this team. He was successful in Scotland with Celtic, so it will be interesting how it manages the step up to the Premier League.

Forwards

Teemu Pukki (6.5) – Their standout performer last season. The Finnish forward fired them back into the Premier League with 25 goals in all competitions. His goals will give them a fighting chance of staying up.

Dennis Srbeny (£5.5) - Only managed three goals in 20 appearances last year, probably tells you all you need to know on that matter.





Josip Drmic (£5.5) - The Swiss international should provide competition for Pukki, who just joined on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach. Has struggled to consistently score goals since 2014 managing eight goals in four years.