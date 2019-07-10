Sheffield United Fantasy Football: Every Blades Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

The beginning of a new Premier League season means three new teams join the party, with Sheffield United joining the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League. Along with the promoted teams, a new season also means a new year of Fantasy Football.

A fresh start or keeping up the good work? Whichever you find yourself to be, here at 90min we're here to help improve last year's efforts by giving you every available player's price and their potential value to you managers.

Setting our sights on new-boys Sheffield United, maybe there's a bargain or two in there?

Goalkeeper



Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Simon Moore (£4.5) - The only senior goalkeeper currently at the club, he made only two appearances last year in cup games. He will likely play second-fiddle to Dean Henderson if he completes his loan move from Manchester United. With this in mind, it's probably best to find a similarly priced starter.

Defenders

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Enda Stevens (£5.0) - After an impressive campaign last year at left wing-back, Stevens really is no bad shout. He's bound to grab the odd goal and assist, while still racking up the points for clean sheets. United conceded the joint-lowest amount of goals in the Championship last season, their defence are no mugs.

Phil Jagielka (£4.5) - 'Jags', the Jagman, whatever you call him, has returned. Maybe he'll rediscover that blistering pace? Instinct tells me this is going one of two ways. Like Pirlo, Jags will smash in the new season and be the fantasy league's bargain of the year, or circa Queens Park Rangers Rio Ferdinand, we'll see testimonial-like performances as we wave goodbye over the course of the season. At £4.5, he'll realistically get some points here and there but he won't play all season.

George Baldock (£4.5) - The right side of the Blades' attacking outlet. Baldock similarly impressed last year at wing-back and there's no reason to suggest that he won't be playing next year. Like Stevens, he represents a good choice, yet so much will depend on how United's defence perform in a new league next year.

John Egan (£4.5) - Appeared in all but one Championship game last year. Egan is a proper defender, no messing around. Should pop up with the odd set-piece goal or two as well.



2️⃣7️⃣ headed efforts from set-pieces for @SUFC_Tweets' John Egan last season!



A few more of them go in, and you're looking at an #FPL steal ➡️ https://t.co/gNfb2vwxfm pic.twitter.com/l7Hjvsk8Fe — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) July 4, 2019

Jack O'Connell (£4.5) - Another pillar in United's back three. He was the top-scorer of the center-backs last season and an ever-present in the squad. At £4.5, the scouser may really push on next year. Probably the best bet of the back three.

Chris Basham (£4.5) - Probably the most likely to give way for Jagielka. Solid performer but Egan and O'Connell would be better options.

Kieron Freeman (£4.5) - Unlikely to be a starter, much like Basham.

Richard Stearman (£4.0) - Being a utility player he'll make a few appearances. Not known for offering much going forward though. Will not score highly.

John Lundstram (£4.0) - Could well feature in midfield. However, he's unlikely to be worth the money as a defender though.

Midfielders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Luke Freeman (£5.5) - Could well be Sheffield's hero next year. Freeman is a decent signing by the club and could be crucial for them in midfield. In fantasy terms there'll be points but Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick might steal most of the goals.

Mark Duffy (£5.5) - Freeman is likely to be replacing him in the team unless they can find a way to work them in together. If he does play he's creative but there are other options out there.

John Fleck (£5.0) - Ever-present in the Blades' midfield, £5.0 could well prove to be good value for the Scotsman. Guaranteed game-time with the odd man of the match display will see him do well for the price.

Oliver Norwood (£5.0) - Personally, Norwood looks like a bargain to me. Part of the Championship Team of the Season a few months ago, he'll score points with his set-pieces and is again guaranteed game time.



Forwards

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Billy Sharp (£6.0) - Will most likely be the top pick from the Blades' set. We've seen strikers perform well from the Championship before, think Charlie Austin, Rickie Lambert, etc, although that's probably a disservice to Sharp. United will score goals next year, and Sharp will get most of them.





David McGoldrick (£5.5) - Sharp's partner in crime, McGoldrick is unlikely to score more than his team-mate next season. If you can squeeze out the extra £0.5, go for Sharp.

