Three days of celebrations culminate in a ticker-tape parade in New York, with the U.S. women's national team getting the champion's treatment for the second time in as many Women's World Cups after winning it all in France.

The 2019 Women's World Cup champions returned home on Monday, carrying over the post-game celebrations on a charter flight back to the New York area, and it's been a media tour filled with TV appearances mixed in with partying on ever since. The U.S. women will take to the streets of lower Manhattan starting at 9:30 a.m. ET, riding through the Canyon of Heroes as they did four years ago. The parade will end with a city hall rally, where players will get the chance to address the thousands in attendance and those watching at home (FS2 is televising the event).

