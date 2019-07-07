Alex Morgan Gets Lit With the USWNT During World Cup Title Celebration

Screenshot from @AcheleBaby via Twitter

After defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final Sunday, the USWNT had a party in the locker room.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 07, 2019

In case Alex Morgan's trip to Epcot didn't already convince you that you need to party with her one time before you die, her reaction in the locker room to the USWNT winning its fourth World Cup surely will.

Morgan and her squad knocked off the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to capture the World Cup title for the second straight tournament. But after Megan Rapinoe was given her Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards and the fans finished sending their congratulations to the team (including President Donald Trump), it was time to celebrate.

And nobody was ready to celebrate quite like Morgan. But plenty of people did try.

Soccer

