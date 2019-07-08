USWNT Welcomed Back Home at Newark Airport After World Cup Victory

The United States welcomed its 2019 World Cup winning women's national soccer team back home Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 08, 2019

The United States welcomed its 2019 World Cup-winning women's national soccer team back home Monday, one day after the team won its second straight championship. 

The USWNT earned the USWNT's fourth-ever title by beating the Netherlands 2–0 in the final on Sunday, and it's been one big party ever since. Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, and fan congratulationseven one from President Donald Trump—have poured in. There's been locker room dancing and photoshoots with the trophy.

Continuing the whirlwind, the team's charter flight was welcomed to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday afternoon and gave fans their first glimpse of the trophy on American soil. 

The party hasn't stopped and has now featured a water cannon salute and some great Rapinoe dance moves.

The celebrations are sure to continue as New York prepares to host a victory parade Wednesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. 

