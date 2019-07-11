Bordeaux Offer Laurent Koscielny Three-Year Deal as Defender Pushes for a Move Away From Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny has his heart set on a move back to France, with Bordeaux making a big money offer for the Arsenal captain.

The French side have offered the defender a route out of London with a three-year deal now on the table.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The 33-year-old has already caused uproar among Arsenal fans, after refusing to travel with the club for their pre-season tour of the United States.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal had been in no rush to extend Koscielny's current contract which is into its final year, and as a result, he has been the subject of much interest from a number of Ligue 1 clubs including Rennes and Lyon.

However, it was believed that Arsenal were unwilling to let him go this summer due to a lack of defensive options and the fact that Shkodran Mustafi is now surplus to requirements.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Gunners' plan was to let his contract run down and then allow him to leave on a free next summer, but with Koscielny seemingly attempting to cut ties, this is now looking less likely.

This will now give Unai Emery a major headache, as Calum Chambers is likely to be sold or loaned out while Rob Holding is still missing with a long-term injury.

This could leave Arsenal with just Sokratis and Mavropanos as the only fit centre backs at the club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery wants to bolster their defence with two new centre backs this summer. William Saliba is a primary target and is a deal they are currently pursuing. However, the news about Koscielny may just force the Gunners to take a more aggressive approach in negotiations for defensive targets.