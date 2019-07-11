Bordeaux Offer Laurent Koscielny Three-Year Deal as Defender Pushes for a Move Away From Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny has his heart set on a move back to France, with Bordeaux making a big money offer for the Arsenal captain.
The French side have offered the defender a route out of London with a three-year deal now on the table.
The 33-year-old has already caused uproar among Arsenal fans, after refusing to travel with the club for their pre-season tour of the United States.
According to the Mirror, Arsenal had been in no rush to extend Koscielny's current contract which is into its final year, and as a result, he has been the subject of much interest from a number of Ligue 1 clubs including Rennes and Lyon.
However, it was believed that Arsenal were unwilling to let him go this summer due to a lack of defensive options and the fact that Shkodran Mustafi is now surplus to requirements.
The Gunners' plan was to let his contract run down and then allow him to leave on a free next summer, but with Koscielny seemingly attempting to cut ties, this is now looking less likely.
This will now give Unai Emery a major headache, as Calum Chambers is likely to be sold or loaned out while Rob Holding is still missing with a long-term injury.
This could leave Arsenal with just Sokratis and Mavropanos as the only fit centre backs at the club.
Emery wants to bolster their defence with two new centre backs this summer. William Saliba is a primary target and is a deal they are currently pursuing. However, the news about Koscielny may just force the Gunners to take a more aggressive approach in negotiations for defensive targets.