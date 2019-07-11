Crystal Palace Away Kit 2019/20: Fans Go Crazy as Eagles Release New Away Strip

Crystal Palace have unveiled their new black away kit for the 2019/20 season - much to the delight and excitement of Eagles fans.

The kit was announced through a video on Twitter, which showed a number of Palace players including Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho taking part in a photo shoot sporting the new away kit.

A statement on Crystal Palace's website read: "The stylish kit was shot down in south London’s Camberwell Studios, utilising four of Palace’s brightest products in Luke Dreher, Nya Kirby, Sam Woods and Tyrick Mitchell, with the club proud of the pathway it offers for rising stars to the first team.

"With seasoned pros Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke joining their teammates for the photoshoot.





The return of the black away kit draws memories of recent Premier League campaigns with the 2013/14 and 2017/18 seasons seeing the Eagles don the black colours when away from SE25.

"Here's hoping the new, slick away kit results in more moments such as Dwight Gayle’s injury time winner away at Villa Park on Boxing Day in 2013 and Roy Hodgson’s half time tactical masterclass away at St Mary’s in January 2018.

The reception on social media has been hugely positive, and Palace fans haven't been afraid to show their excitement.

Palace fans will be desperately hoping that star man Wilfried Zaha will be seen wearing this kit next season, with interest in the winger unabating.

The Premier League season is now less than a month away, with the Eagles' campaign kicking off on August 10 as they host Everton at Selhurst Park.