NYPD Investigating Vandalized Megan Rapinoe Posters for Hate Crimes

New York City police say they are investigating after posters featuring U.S women’s soccer team player Megan Rapinoe were defaced with derogatory slurs.

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019

NEW YORK — New York City police say they are investigating after posters featuring U.S women’s soccer team player Megan Rapinoe were defaced with derogatory slurs.

Police said Wednesday the vandalism, which was discovered inside the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Manhattan on Monday, was being investigated as a possible hate crime. The posters have since been scrubbed clean.

The 2019 World Cup MVP has been an outspoken advocate for gender equity and LGBTQ inclusion.

The soccer team was honored with a ticker tape parade Wednesday up New York City’s Canyon of Heroes for winning the World Cup.

After the parade, Rapinoe urged Americans to "love more" and "hate less."

