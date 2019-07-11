Nike Celebrates Successful Women's World Cup by Detailing its Huge Impact at the Tournament

FIFA estimates that more than one billion people around the planet watched the Women's World Cup this summer and Nike is celebrating a very successful tournament following its continued and growing commitment to the women's game.

Nike sponsored as many as 14 of the 24 teams competing in France this summer. The final between the United States and Netherlands was an all-Nike affair, while England's progress to the semi-finals ensured that Nike supplied kits to three of the last four.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Nike have already reported that the USWNT home jersey was so popular it broke sales records to become the most sold jersey ever in a single season on Nike.com.

France, England, Nigeria and Brazil were among the other popular Nike designs, driving jersey sales up an incredible 200% compared to four years ago. Some countries also sold the jerseys in men's sizes, almost doubling the number of men's jerseys sold during the 2015 World Cup.

What's more, sales of related women's apparel, particularly training and lifestyle items from the National Team Collections of Brazil, Nigeria, Chile and China were up 150% on 2015.

Nike women's football products have been prominently featured in more than 1,000 Nike stores, including Nike Town on London's Oxford Street.

As for boots, more minutes were played in Nike boots at the World Cup than any other brand. As many as 60% of all goalscorers at the tournament were wearing the Nike Mercurial 360, while Nike-sponsored players were named Player of the Match more than any others.

Nike also made the world's best female footballers more visible than ever before. Stars like Sam Kerr, Amandine Henry, Fran Kirby, Alex Morgan, Lieke Martens, Megan Rapinoe, Andressa Alves, and Wang Shuang all appeared in Nike's 'Dream Further' commercial, now the most viewed Nike Football campaign of all time, generating nearly half a billions views across all digital and broadcast platforms, and beating iconic adverts like 2014's 'The Last Game'.

Players were featured a number of times on @nikefootball on Instagram, exposing them to a global audience of close to 40m followers. A massive billboard campaign also saw the United States players plastered all over New York's Times Square for their World Cup send-off.