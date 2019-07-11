Steve Bruce Asks to Speak With Newcastle About Becoming New Manager as Sam Allardyce Rejects Role

Newcastle's absolute circus of an offseason trudges on with the latest news concerning Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce, and the vacant managerial role at St James' Park.

Yes, it seems as if Sam Allardyce, the man who resigned from the England national role in disgrace following a sting by the Daily Telegraph, has rejected the opportunity to become the next coach of the Toon.

“I was extremely surprised... and I was very flattered.”



“As much as I respect Newcastle fans and Ashley it wasn’t for me.”



“It was about not going back.”



“I thought about it but didn’t think about it for long.”



Sam Allardyce confirms he has turned down the #NUFC job. pic.twitter.com/qI1cYU9us9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 11, 2019

You know things are bad when Allardyce has the wherewithal to turn down a job which has become a poisoned chalice - though chalice might be too flattering a word (Sports Direct mug is more fitting).

Though Allardyce didn't directly address it, one might assume that a lack of control over transfers and Newcastle's transfer policy (or lack thereof) might have played a part in his refusal.

However, those factors don't seem to be an issue for current Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce has asked Sheffield Wednesday chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri to be allowed to speak to Newcastle about becoming new manager. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 11, 2019

According to Paul Joyce, northern football correspondent for The Times, Bruce has asked Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri to be allowed to speak to the Newcastle hierarchy about taking over the Magpies.

The news of the mutual interest in Bruce from Newcastle, as you might expect, has drawn the ire of the Toon Army, with fans quick to point out that the former Sunderland boss is a bit of a relic when it comes to managing in the top flight.

Steve Bruce was last appointed by a top-flight club over a decade ago, and left that job with a 29.6% win ratio. He is wanted by the club with the 19th highest revenue in Europe. Even by Newcastle United's standards, this is an abject lack of ambition. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 10, 2019

Moreover, a report from The Times confirms that when Bruce took over at Wednesday in February, a compensation clause of more than £5m was included in his contract.

So while owner Mike Ashley was reluctant to keep a Champions League-winning coach Rafa Benitez, it seems he's more than willing to shell out £5m for a man who has won precisely nothing as a manager.

The only ray of hope for Newcastle fans, in some twisted bit of irony, is that it seems Chansiri is reluctant to let Bruce leave the club - goodness knows why.