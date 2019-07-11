Toby Alderweireld's Representatives to Meet With Roma to Discuss £25m Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur may soon be bidding farewell to centre-back Toby Alderweireld after it has been reported that Roma are set for a meeting with the Belgian's representatives.





Now in the final year of his Spurs contract, Alderweireld currently has a £25m (€28m) release clause that will remain active until 26 July, two weeks before the English transfer window closes.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Roma are seeking a replacement for Greek defender Kostas Manolas following his €36m move to Napoli last month and Alderweireld would be a proven and quality addition.

Noted Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains that the meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will see Roma official Franco Baldini, formerly technical director at Spurs, try and reach an agreement over personal terms, despite wage demands expected to be high.

It is also said that it is Roma's initial intention to try and negotiate a lower fee with Tottenham than the stipulated release clause. Whether they will be successful remains to be seen.

Accepting an offer from Roma would have to mean that Alderweireld, who played 12 times in the Champions League for Tottenham last season, including the final against Liverpool, is comfortable dropping into the Europa League after I Giallorossi only finished sixth in Serie A.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Whether he leaves this summer for £25m or next summer as free agent, Alderweireld is not going to be a part of the long-term future at Tottenham.

Defensive partner and international colleague Jan Vertonghen is also the wrong side of 30, with the development of 23-year-old Davinson Sanchez and 21-year-old Juan Foyth set to become even more important in the coming months.