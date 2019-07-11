West Ham Make Season-Long Loan Bid for Juventus Forward Gonzalo Higuain

West Ham's desperate attempts to sign a striker this summer have led to a season-long loan bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Hammers have been pursuing Celta striker Maxi Gomez over the couple of weeks, but are also interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as they look to reinforce their front line.

But with Gomez's proposed move falling through and Wilson looking likely to sign fresh terms at the Vitality Stadium, West Ham have now turned to Higuain - with Sky in Italy reporting that the club have offered to take the former Real Madrid striker on loan for the season.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Juventus are keen to offload Higuain, but would prefer to sell the Argentine permanently rather than offering him out on a temporary basis. The Old Lady value him at around £36m, some £9m less than West Ham were prepared to pay for Gomez.

The 31-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at AC Milan, before cutting short his stay in order to reunite with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. The pair previously enjoyed a productive spell when they worked together at Napoli, when Higuain fired Gli Azzurri to within touching distance of the Serie A title.

He failed to live up to expectations in west London, though, and after scoring just five times in 18 appearances, the Blues opted against making the deal permanent.

Now back in Turin, Higuain does not appear to have a future with La Vecchia Signora - despite Sarri's appointment as manager this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A move back to the Premier League may appeal as he looks to get his ailing career back on track, and he would likely be an instant first-team regular at West Ham.

Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez have all departed the London Stadium this summer, leaving just two recognised strikers on the books - Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill, who has made just two appearances for the club.