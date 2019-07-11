Wilfried Zaha's Prospects of Arsenal Move Fading With Gunners Unlikely to Meet Palace Valuation

By 90Min
July 11, 2019

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha's prospects of joining Arsenal are diminishing by the day, with the player's representatives now doubting a deal can be done.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium throughout the summer, even though Palace have no intention of selling.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Ivory Coast star is a known boyhood Arsenal fan and is keen to push through a move to north London. However, hope appears to be fading - with the latest update from Sky Sports suggesting that the difference between Palace and Arsenal's valuation is simply too high.

It's claimed that sources close to the player are resigning themselves to the fact that Arsenal will not be able to give Palace what they want. The Gunners made a derisory bid of £40m last week that was swiftly rejected, with the Eagles wanting closer to the £100m mark.

That figure is simply too much for Arsenal to pay, with a £45m summer transfer budget leaving manager Unai Emery unable to attract the calibre of player that he would like.

View this post on Instagram

Que Dieu nous guide

A post shared by Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on

Player sales would help increase the Gunners transfer budget, but moving on high earners Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is proving to be problematic. One possible solution is to offer a part exchange deal to Palace, and The Sun suggest that Arsenal may take that line of attack.

They claim Carl Jenkinson, Mohamed Elneny and Calum Chambers could be used as makeweights to persuade Palace into striking a deal, with all three firmly out of favour at the Emirates.

But a 25% sell-on profit clause inserted into the £6m deal that Palace struck with Manchester United in 2015 to re-sign Zaha means Palace have little to no interest in negotiating a reduced fee deal - and will instead stick to their guns.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

For now, Zaha is back in pre-season training with Roy Hodgson's side as they prepare to launch an assault on the Premier League's top ten next year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message