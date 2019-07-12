Arsenal Demand £8.8m for Laurent Koscielny as Fallout From His Pre-Season Snub Continues

Arsenal are demanding £8.8m for Laurent Koscielny this summer following his recent refusal to join the club on their pre-season tour.

Koscielny has made it abundantly clear that he wishes to leave Arsenal this summer after nine years at the club, but the Gunners are refusing to let him cancel his contract - which is set to expire next summer - due to their current lack of defensive options.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It was recently reported that Bordeaux have offered Koscielny a three-year deal to join them in France, but the Ligue 1 outfit are yet to submit a formal offer for the 33-year-old.

The Evening Standard are now reporting that Arsenal will be willing to part ways with Koscielny, but that will only be the case if anyone is able to match his £8.8m valuation.

If no one is able to cough up the cash, then Koscielny may be forced to pay to cancel his own contract in order to become a free agent - depending on how strongly he wishes to leave Arsenal this summer.

Koscielny refuses to travel on Arsenal's pre season tour. Player power is officially out of hand. 😡https://t.co/FHNmKEak48 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 11, 2019

Alongside Bordeaux, Lyon have also been linked with a possible approach for Koscielny and their sporting director Juninho has recently commented on the defender's situation, hinting that the club may be ready to pursue a deal this summer.

"[Koscielny] is a player that I like very much," the former Lyon midfielder told reporters, (via The Sun).

"For now, we have not talked about it yet. But as I said, the market is still open and you have to stay ready."