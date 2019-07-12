The Blueprint: How Barcelona's Forward Line Could Look After Signing Antoine Griezmann

The summer transfer season is in full swing and the money is flowing all around European football.

Barcelona have seen fierce rivals Real Madrid spend over €300m on new signings as they look to barge their way back into the La Liga title picture.

Barça, meanwhile, have signed 22-year-old Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for €86m, goalkeeper Neto, as part of a complicated swap deal involving Jasper Cillissen, and now, finally, Antoine Griezmann - for a juicy €120m.

✌️ Life is all about second chances. pic.twitter.com/5ArFiaP2ht — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

La Blaugrana may have waltzed through the best Spain have to offer last year, but their failure on the Champions League stage - as well as in the Copa del Rey final - means the pressure is on Ernesto Valverde and his side heading into next season.

With Griezmann in, and moves for Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Neymar - yes, Neymar - in the pipeline, Barça's forward line could be absurd next season. So let's take a peak at the potential options at their disposal next season.

4-2-3-1 (Griezmann - Messi - Dembélé - Suarez)

Pros

The challenge for Barça is accommodating Griezmann into their team, and this is one way that Valverde could do it without disrupting things too much.

Playing a 4-2-3-1 formation could allow Lionel Messi to dictate the game with his vision and control from the number ten role - with Dembélé and Griezmann drifting in from out wide. The World Cup winners would both dart in field at times, allowing marauding full-backs Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo (maybe) to get down the line.

Attacking overload is one way of looking at it, but can you imagine having these four on the pitch at the same time?

Cons

Griezmann operated a more central role at Atletico, often linking up with the main striker. If he does the same at Camp Nou, he could be out of position defensively.

Firstly, he may not be too keen on the defensive side of things anyway - and sitting alongside Messi in the floating role when out of possession would probably not be a great look.

A combination of Arthur, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets (oh my god, how many more options!) and Arturo Vidal in a midfield two will, as a result, be run ragged - and we all know about Barça's defensive frailties against the big boys.

4-4-2 (Messi - Griezmann)

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Pros



