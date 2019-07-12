Borussia Dortmund Unveil Sleek New Black & Silver Away Kit for 2019/20 Season

Borussia Dortmund have released the first images of their sleek new black and silver away kit for the 2019/20 season.

The kit, which features a base layer of black and patterned silver strips, has been branded under the slogan 'Men of Steel', in a tribute to Dortmund's history with the metal over the years.



Image by Wilfred Laurence

In their official press release, Puma explained: "The design is inspired by steel, which has characterized the city of Dortmund for over a hundred years since the mid-19th century.

"By way of an homage to steel, the shirt is dominated by the colours black, grey and silver. The broad vertical stripes have been kept black, with a black and grey graphic now visible between them. The logos of PUMA and Evonik and the two form strips on the shoulders have been kept in striking silver, while the sole dash of yellow comes from the club emblem on the chest.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

"One special detail is the print that reads 'Forever Borussia Dortmund' in German at the neck. The jersey features PUMA’s dryCELL technology, a moisture-controlling technology that is incorporated into the material to draw sweat away from the skin to the surface, ensuring a dry interface on the body even during strenuous exercise."

Image by Wilfred Laurence

The campaign has been fronted by full back Lukasz Piszczek, who is entering into his ninth season at the German club, as well as Marco Reus and Axel Witsel.



The shirt will be available from July 12th at an RRP of €84.95 and can be purchased in all BVB fan shops, and from July 16th in all PUMA stores, at puma.com and sports retailers.