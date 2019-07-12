Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph is closing in on an £8m move to Everton, after slipping down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Delph was used as both a central midfielder and a left-back last season but, with City bringing in both Rodri and Angelino, first-team opportunities will likely be hard to come by for the 29-year-old.

He has been heavily linked with a move away and, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce, Everton are close to agreeing an £8m deal for Delph as they look to add some much-needed leadership in their dressing room.

The Toffees are thought to be looking for a number of younger players this summer, but they see Delph as someone who could offer veteran leadership to their group of youngsters.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has now entered the final year of his contract with City and is yet to be offered fresh terms, despite a number of other first-team stars extending their stays at the Etihad in recent months.

The arrivals of both Rodri and Angelino will limit Delph's involvement in any position on the pitch, and City could be eager to strike a sale now, rather than let him walk away for free at the end of next season.

The Daily Mail add that Delph is expected to travel to Everton for a medical on Saturday, ahead of signing a three-year contract with Marco Silva's side.

Since joining the Citizens from Aston Villa back in 2015, Delph has made 89 appearances for City, lifting two Premier League titles and one FA Cup as part of one of Europe's elite sides.

Manager Pep Guardiola has regularly put plenty of faith in Delph, starting him in place of the often injured Benjamin Mendy at left back. Guardiola has even suggested that the midfielder is one of the most reliable members of the squad, but City appear prepared to move in a different direction this summer.