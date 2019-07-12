St. Patrick's Athletic vs Chelsea Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea continue their pre-season tour of Ireland tomorrow, as they face Dublin-based side St. Patrick's Athletic, in the second of two fixtures during their brief visit to the Emerald Isle.

New manager Frank Lampard will be hoping that the game can increase the Blues' match sharpness, ahead of a potentially difficult season, owing to club's transfer ban.

#Chelsea pre-season games:



10 July - Bohemians (Dalymount Park)

13 July - St Pat's (Richmond Park)

19 July - Kawasaki Frontale (Nissan)

23 July - Barcelona (Saitama Stadium)

28 July - Reading (Madeski)

31 July - RB Salzburg (RB Arena)

3 Aug - Gladbach (Borrusia-Park)#CFC🔵 pic.twitter.com/Uie5DvW9Yu — The Blues (@TheBlues___) July 7, 2019

St. Pat's on the other hand could probably do without the game, considering that they are entering the last third of the League of Ireland season, which is played over summer, and also have Europa League commitments.

Here is 90min's preview of Saturday's game.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 13 July What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 BST Where Is it Played? Richmond Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Official Chelsea Website Referee? TBC

Team News

Chelsea have taken a mixed squad on tour, with first team players such as Pedro, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma sharing playing time with youngsters such as Dujon Sterling, Jamie Cumming and Ian Maatsen, in the Blues first game against Bohemians.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Chelsea's squad has been bolstered from that game by the arrivals of David Luiz, N'Golo Kanté and OIivier Giroud to Ireland, however England pair Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as Antonio Rüdiger, are all set to miss pre-season through injury.

St. Pat's in contrast should have a fully fit squad to choose from for the visit of the former Premier League champions.

Predicted Lineups

St. Pats Clarke; Madden, Desmond, Kelly, Toner, Birmingham; Coleman, Lennon, Clifford; Drennon, Shaw. Chelsea Caballero, Sterling, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Kanté, Brown, Drinkwater; Pedro, Piazon; Giroud.

Head to Head Record

Perhaps unsurprisingly, St. Pat's have never gone up against Chelsea so will be excited to welcome the Premier League stars to Richmond Park.

Recent Form

Chelsea got their pre-season campaign off to a somewhat underwhelming start on Wednesday evening, stuttering to a 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

Chelsea had led for the majority of the game courtesy of a goal from Michy Batshuayi in the eighth minute, before an 88th minute strike from Eric Molloy snatched a draw for the hosts.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

St. Pat's come into the game following a similarly disappointing 2-0 defeat against Swedish side Norrkoping, in a Europa League first round qualifying match. St. Pat's will be hoping for a stronger performance ahead of the second leg of that tie on 18 July.

Here's how each side has performed in their last five fixtures.

St. Pat's Chelsea St. Pat's 0-2 Norrkoping (11/07) Bohemians 1-1 Chelsea (10/07) Waterford 1-2 St. Pat's (05/7) Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (29/05) St. Pat's 0-2 Shamrock Rovers (01/07) New England Revolution 0-3 Chelsea (16/05) UCD 0-1 St. Pat's (28/06) Leicester 0-0 Chelsea (12/05) St. Pat's 1-0 Finn Harps (14/06) Chelsea 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (09/05)

Prediction

Although it is only a pre-season game, Chelsea will surely be very keen on getting their first win under Frank Lampard, so expect a strong showing from the Blues.

St. Pat's will need to defend well and wait for their opportunity, like Bohemians did on Wednesday, to stand any chance of avoiding a defeat here.

However, it is unlikely that lightning will strike twice, so expect Chelsea to run away easy winners at Richmond Park.

Prediction: St. Pat's 0:4 Chelsea