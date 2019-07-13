Eric Dier Set to Miss Tottenham's Far East Tour With Injury Problem

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they will be without the injured Eric Dier during their pre-season tour of Singapore and Shanghai.

The England international endured a miserable 2018/19 season with injuries restricting him to just 28 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. He had reported back to training earlier this month and was due to feature prominently this summer in order to be fully fit for the new campaign in August.

However, according to Spurs' official website, Dier was assessed by the club's doctors last week and subsequently underwent an unspecified 'medical procedure'.

The official announcement stated that the player would now undertake a 'short period of rehabilitation' as he looks to recover.

The news serves as another blow for Dier who will no doubt have wanted to reassert himself in Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans this summer.

The 25-year-old has been an important player for Spurs since arriving from Sporting CP in 2014. His versatility has been a real asset for Pochettino who has, at times opted to play Dier in defence as well as the holding midfielder role.

As competition for places in Spurs' midfield has intensifies, following the record signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon earlier this month, the timing of Dier's latest injury is far from ideal for the player.

Tanguy Ndombele's first day training at Hotspur Way! pic.twitter.com/lyr47qxzZi — Tottenham (@Tottenh60395713) July 12, 2019

Spurs are due to fly out to Singapore where for the first leg of their Far East tour. They face Juventus on 21 July in the International Champions Cup before taking on Manchester United at the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai four days later.

It is as yet unclear, whether Dier will be fit to travel with the rest of the squad for their Audi Cup fixture with Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena at the end of the month.