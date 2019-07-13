FIFA 20: Every LA Galaxy Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

2018/19 is over and the next season is already on the horizon. With that will come the much-anticipated release of FIFA 20 and hours and hours of fun.

The introduction of a new Vola Mode (evoking memories of FIFA Street) among other new features in the upcoming edition has fans on the edge of their seat in excitement.

One of the most famous clubs in MLS, LA Galaxy are a contender for the MLS Cup and will be a go-to club of many MLS fans come the game's release in Autumn.

Given how the players have performed of late, here's how LA Galaxy's squad are expected to be rated for 2020...

Servando Carrasco

Yong Teck Lim/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 65

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 65





More famously known in America as Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan's husband, the Mexican is a useful squad member who is able to fill in at midfield.

He has had an average season this year and it would be justified for his rating to stay the same.

Uriel Antuna

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 66

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 66





The Manchester City loanee has had a decent campaign, having contributed to five goals from 17 appearances from out wide. The 21-year-old has played a decent part in the Galaxy's great attack and hence deserves to have the same rating as he did in FIFA 19.

Daniel Steres

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 66

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 66





American defender Steres has been impressive in the attacking end where he has chipped in for three goals but defensive troubles for the LA Galaxy has hindered their attempt to clinch the top spot.





Therefore Steres' rating stays the same.

Chris Pontius

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 66





The American winger has had a tough 2019 campaign as he has failed to replicate the form he showed in 2018. He has only produced a goal and two assists in his sporadic 12 appearances.

After being an important part of the side in 2018, Pontius has become a rotation player and his rating should reflect his decreasing role in the team.

Matt Lampson

Yong Teck Lim/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 66





Lampson has failed to beat David Bingham to be the No. 1 and therefore has not played a lot for the Galaxy. In his only appearance this season, he conceded four, which does not help his claim to be the first choice keeper.

A lack of appearances and a poor showing means he gets a slightly harsh downgrade.

David Bingham

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Bingham might have secured the first choice spot for the goalkeeper position but has had a relatively poor campaign so far. He has kept seven clean sheets but conceded 25 goals in 20 goals in the MLS - an unhealthy return for a team aiming to win the MLS Cup.

It's unfair to blame Bingham (solely) for the amount conceded though, so he keeps his rating of 67.

Dave Romney

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 68

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Similar to Pontius, Romney was a starter for the Galaxy in 2018 but this season he has been resigned to the bench.

He is a useful squad member as he can deputise for any position in the defence yet his rating for FIFA 20 will get a hit due to his lack of playing time.

João Pedro

Image by Thanoshaan Thayalan

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 66

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Pedro was sent out on loan to Portugal to play for CD Tondela and put in some assured performances notably for his last game for the club, where he scored his only goal for the Liga NOS outfit.

With improvement from the season prior, it means his rating gets a small increase.

Rolf Feltscher

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Feltscher has been a regular for the Galaxy and has contributed to three goals from 12 appearances from right-back- a great feat.

However, he managed a similar tally the campaign prior hence his rating stays the same as there is a lack of improvement.

Jörgen Skjelvik

Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Capable of playing both centre back and left back, the speed demon has been a regular for the Galaxy for a couple of years. He has produced consistent performances when he has played but nothing out of the ordinary.

Therefore, his rating stays the same.

Emmanuel Boateng

Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 68

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Boateng has had a relatively poor 2019 MLS season as he has only scored one goal for LA but most of his minutes came off the bench, hence his fewer goal contributions this season.

Despite this, the quality he has shown has not been on the level of which he showed in 2018 meaning his FIFA rating gets a slight downgrade.

Perry Kitchen

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 69

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 69





An injury-hit 2019 season means it is unfair to judge Kitchen but since his return, he has featured in most games highlighting his importance to the team.





With his injury, Kitchen's FIFA rating doesn't change.

Joe Corona

VICTOR STRAFFON/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 69

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 70





It has been a decent season for Corona as he has featured in every game and has shown his class throughout the MLS season with a great performance against New England Revolution being a highlight.

Having proved to be an important player for LA, his rating gets a minor upgrade.

Favio Álvarez

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: N/A

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 71

Álvarez did not have a FIFA 19 rating as he was not in the game but we are predicting to have a 71 rating. He managed a goal and two assists in just eight appearances- an impressive tally. The Argentinian also showed his versatility as he played on either wing, which is the position he played in when he scored his first goal for the Galaxy.

However, he is a loan signing and will return to CA Tucúman, an Argentinian club, at the end of 2019.

Sebastian Lletget

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 71

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 72





Lletget has formed a great midfield partnership with Corona and has played the majority of LA Galaxy's game like Corona, indicating how crucial they are as a duo. The highlight of his season has to be the crucial late goal he scored against Minnesota which helped secure a win for LA.

His presence in the middle of the park and his consistent performances means the American gets a slight upgrade for his FIFA 20 rating.

Diego Polenta

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: N/A

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 72





Like Álvarez, Polenta did not have a FIFA 19 rating but we are predicting to have a 72 rating as he has impressed for the Galaxy in defence. Capable of playing any position in defence, Polenta was a great pickup for free and looks like he will become an important cog for the defence in the future.

Giancarlo González

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77





Having transferred from Bologna in April 2019, the Costa Rican has become a starter for LA Galaxy and has put in assured performances. He has yet to help fix the Galaxy's defensive woes but he is a welcome addition to the side.

Having barely played for Bologna in the 2018/19 season, his rating stays the same.

Jonathan dos Santos

Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77





The former Barcelona and Villareal midfielder has produced another solid campaign for the Galaxy having scored two and assisted two goals whilst taking some of the captaincy duties. He is one of the best midfielders in the league and has continued to show that with his brilliant passing.

However, he has not really improved from last season so his rating remains the same.

Romain Alessandrini

Harry How/GettyImages

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78





The French right-winger has endured a tough season as he has suffered multiple injuries with a knee injury he suffered against Houston keeping him out from April 2019.

Therefore, it is difficult to judge his rating and is harsh to get a downgrade so his rating remains at 78.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86





The captain and star striker, Zlatan has proved why he is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. The 37-year-old has put the Galaxy and has carried them to a play-off place whilst scoring some screamers along the way- notably the winner on his debut.

Contributing a goal per game, the Swede has shown America why he is worth the hype he had when he joined the Galaxy. His rating will, therefore, get a deserved upgrade.